Vladimir Belujsky handed Polish step up

Vladimir Belujsky [11(8)-3(1)-1] is plotting another upset win in Poland.

The nomadic Cork fighter has agreed to trade leather in Warsaw and fights for the second time this year on March 27.

The last time ‘Big Bad Vlad’ visited Poland he was brought in as an opponent for early doors prospect Vladislav Bilous and stopped the Ukrainian.

This time he takes on a two-time Polish title challenger and a much more experienced foe in Marek Matyja [18(8)-2(0)-2].

Matyja’s record makes for relatively impressive reading. The 30-year-old has only lost twice in 22 fights and one of them came in a 2020 Polish title challenge.

He is not the kind of name that would give ‘Big Bad Vlad’ a massive opportunity to gain recognition in the wider boxing world, but victory could make him an arch-nemesis of the Poles – and as a result, he could secure some big fights in Poland moving forward.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com post his most recent win, a knockout victory in Belgium, the big punching ‘Slovak Rebel’ had called for a step up and discussed going the Slovak title route.

Considering he saw two possible Sky Sports dates fall through and a big fight in America in 2020, Matyja may not have been the kind of fight the 25-year-old meant.

However, it’s not a keep busy journeyman fight for the Conor Slater managed super middle. Belujsky moves up to light heavy to fight an experienced and relatively accomplished Pole, once again fighting out of the blue corner.