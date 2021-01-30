Vladimir Belujsky eyes big March step up

Vladimir Belujsky [11(8)-3(1)-1] may look to go the Slovak title route after a big step up in March, as nobody in Ireland will fight him.

‘The Slovak Rebel’ claims he has explored every domestic avenue only to be continually confronted with dead ends.

The Cork-based puncher is open to anyone in Ireland at 160 or 168lbs pounds but claims no one at either weight is willing to fight.

As a result, the Slovakian born Cork raised boxer may look at a Slovak title, but only after he takes a step up in March.

“I don’t think anybody in Ireland is up for a fight, unfortunately,” Belujsky told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m even willing to move down to middleweight to get whoever is there but I can’t see myself fighting anybody local in the near future.

“Possibly a Slovakian title could be on the horizon or a step up.”

‘Big Bad Vlad’ seen several proposed breakthrough clashes fall through in 2020 but moved into 2021 with some step-up promises in his back pocket.

Rumour has it there are options in Poland, with Matchroom and a Stateside fight.

Belujsky told Irish-boxing.com the team would pick a route soon but did assure his next outing will be something that will excite.

“My next fight will definitely be a step up or a title fight. We have a few options already we are trying to finalize. I’m hoping to announce it soon.

“Conor is working 24/7 and we have options we can choose from but I will definitely fight in March against a good quality opponent.”

The Slater Sports Consultancy fighter was talking to Irish-boxing.com after he has registered a career xx knockout.

Belujsky stopped xx in Belgium on the same card as Tony Browne produced his third career win.

The xx-year-old was rather blasé when reviewing the win. He was happy to stop a fighter that got cheeky come weigh-in time but wasn’t keen to wax lyrical about his performance.

Belujsky didn’t feel in any way threatened by the Dutch fighter so was happy to march him down without much thought and take him out.

“The performance was ok, nothing special. I went in with one objective and that was to knock him out. He was being extremely disrespectful at the weigh-in, before the fight, and even between the rounds.

“I knew I was levels about this guy and I didn’t need to use my boxing and that I could just walk through him with fighting. He caught me with a few shots walking in but nothing concerned me.

“I was surprised with how hard his head was that’s about it. He caught me with some stupid shots but I knew that would be the case as I just wanted to get into punching range and get rid of him.”

The stoppage was Belujsky’s xx in his career. It further substantiates claims he is a big puncher and came after a no-frills approach.

Moving up the ladder the Cork fighter knows he will have to have more about him than just bombs away.

“I think I can hurt anybody I land on. Sometimes I rely on power too much and throw my boxing ability out the window but it worked this time around so can’t complain too much.”