Victor Rabei to top Irish influenced Spanish card

Spain may not be a destination for Irish holiday goers at present, but it is the go to place for Irish boxers looking to get busy.

A second Irish influenced card has been confirmed for the European country. Not long after Celtic Clash 11 plays out in at the Pabellón Príncipe de Asturias, Murcia on January 23., a second Irish influence fight card will take place in España.

Undefeated Star Boxing prospect Victor Rabei [10(3)-0] tops the bill and will be looking to maintain his unbeaten start at OnGuadamar Arena in Alicante on February 6.

The BUI Celtic title winner is eagerly awaiting passage to America to re open so he can compete in a promised breakthrough fight under the Star banner, but will have a second fight in Spain to keep busy.

Spanish based Nicaraguan Eduardo Valverde [2(1)-3(1)-1] provides the opposition over eight rounds.

The 25-year-old’s last two fights took place in Britain and he was stopped by Donte Dixon last time out.

Also appearing on the card is heavyweight Paddy Nevin [3-0]. The O’Rourke’s Gym big man fights for the first time since March of last year as he takes on debutant Freddy Ponguillio.

John Cooney [1-0] is another from the Inchicore based stable to populate the card. The Galway based English fighter takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent when he trades leather for a second time.

Aaron O’Reilly [0-1] will look to register a first career win on the fight night. The Dublin welter was surprised on his debut in Poland and will be hoping for a happier trip to Spain.

O’Reilly takes on a tricky test in Ed Harrison [2-5(1)], Harrison has lost five of his seven bouts, but has upset Tallaght’s Liam Gaynor and more recently Mohammad Bilal Ali.

A number of small hall English operators will also get a run out on the bill, including Harley Hodgetts, Craig Brewin, Sean Fennell, Ben Riding and Conor Lynch.