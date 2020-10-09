Victor Rabei doesn’t want to Walcz his way to perfect 10

Victor Rabei [10(2)-0] doesn’t want to waltz to any easy win to make it the perfect 10 in Walcz, Poland tomorrow night.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter is hoping for some good hard rounds a somewhat of a test as he looks to progress to double figures.

The Moldovan Dub fights for the second time under a month on a heavily influenced Irish show and having rid himself of the ring rust is hoping for a testing evening.

“To be honest, I’ve no clue who I’m fighting yet, still to be confirmed,” he told Irish-boxing.com earlier this week.

“I’ve asked for another tough lad and I’m aiming for a better performance than my last fight, he added before addressing the short turn around.

“I took a week off after my last fight. Which did me a world of good. I was fresh going back into training after the last one. Fitness, conditioning and sparring went really well. I’m good to go again.”

Tomorrow’s fight is the epitome of a ‘keep busy’ clash in the case of Rabei.

The undefeated 26-year-old has seen big breakthrough fights in America cancelled due first to injury and then postponed as a result of the pandemic.

‘Slick Vic’ has a contract with Star Boxing and will jump straight into significant, possibly career changing action as soon as it’s possible to travel to New York.

He reveals Star are happy he is keeping active and confirms he has no time frame with regard to his American debut.

“They’re very happy that I’m keeping busy and getting fights under my belt. I’ve not got a fight date yet for the States as everything is still all over the place with covid 19.”

A win tomorrow would see the BUI Celtic title winner move to ten wins, somewhat of a landmark for fighters.

However, the number of fights won doesn’t register with the Steven O’Rourke trained operator, titles is what it’s all about for Rabei.

“Not really no, it’s just another fight for me,” he responds when asked if there is significance to moving to ten unbeaten.

“Belts for me are the milestones. I’ll be on the hunt for them straight after this fight.”

Rabei will be joined by six other Irish fighters, four of which are gym mates, of which three are making their debut.

As the most experienced of the O’Rourke Gym’s fighters in action tomorrow he has the following advice for Tony Browne, Teirnan Bradley and Aaron O’Reilly: “Soak it up and enjoy absolutely every second of it. Your pro debut is a special one, and you only get to do it once. Special moment.”