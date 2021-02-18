Underage standouts finally handed debut date – Brothers in law to fight on Queensbury card

Brothers in law and brothers in boxing Jason Harty and Edward Donovan will share a debut date.

The young prospects and former underage standouts seperatly announced they were turning over in February of 2020.

The teen duo both signed with Frank Warren and were expected to punch for pay throughout 2020.

However, the pandemic pushed back proposed summer debuts and neither have found space on a Queensbury show since.

Both have been training in home county Limerick and in England over the last 12 months eagerly awaiting a debut date confirmation.

The wait is now over as both will appear on a TV card scheduled for March 26.

Queensberry announced two fight cards for March 26-27 there was some upset from Irish fight fans that neither Donovan or Hartley were confirmed on either roster.

However, Irish-boxing.com believe both starlets will appear on the Friday night show. It has yet to be officially confirmed, but both will make their bow on the BT Sports broadcast card.

Middleweight Harty caught the eye as an underage amateur going as far as to win European Schoolboy silver and European Junior Championships gold. He turned over not long after claiming National Elite honours at just the second attempt.

Donovan, is the younger brother of Top Rank prospect Paddy Donovan and is also a European Junior medal winner.

Speaking previously about his style and what fans can expect from him Donovan said: “I’m a switch hitter. I can be a slick southpaw counter puncher that relies on my boxing skills and also can switch my stance to orthodox. At orthodox I’m a little bit more aggressive and I take the fight a little bit more to my opponent.”