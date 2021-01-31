‘Tzsyu didn’t choose me, I chose him’ – Dennis Hogan warns he will derail Aussie hype train

Revealed: Tim Tszyu takes a huge risk with next fight

Tszyu’s next victim revealed as Aussie boxing star stays busy

Australia’s Tim Tszyu back in the ring for March

The headlines coming out of Australia suggest it’s all about Tim Tszyu.

The Australian takes on Dennis Hogan, a former Australian champion, based Down Under who has represented both Ireland and Australia on the world stage on March 31.

Those in the boxing know have been billing the bout as a battle of the former Australian pound for pound #1 and the reigning one.

Irish fight fans would argue Hogan should be deemed the favourite and the A-side considering the Kildare fighter comes into the fight on the back of two world title fights.

Yet in Australia the fight all about the son of fight legend Kostya Tszyu and where it may lead him, Tszyu is the A+ plus side to B- Hogan.

The two-weight world title challenger isn’t surprised or upset by the reaction. The extremely focused and level-headed 35-year-old knew it was coming and isn’t one to read into it.

“I expected every bit of it,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s always a big hype train around the Aussies,” he adds.

Hogan claims those who can see past the bells and whistles are aware of his calibre and capabilities – and those would can’t will wake up feeling foolish on April fools day.

“The boxing purest know how good of a fight this is, appreciate it and know the problems I will cause for Tim’s style but the casual fan will be in for a surprise.

“All they have to do is look at my previous fights and they’ll see the caliber I have been mixing it with.”

The Wayne McCullagh trained fighter also was keen to reveal he wasn’t handpicked for Tszyu’s progression. Hogan had options and could have fought former world champion, Jullian Williams, on a PBC show in January.

However, he was keen to return to his young family in Australia post that fight being postponed in December – and once home he asked his DDP Sports to get him the biggest Aussie fight possible.

“Tszyu didn’t choose me, I chose him ! I told my team get me this fight and they delivered,” he stated emphatically.