Tyrone McKenna’s clash with big punching Kazach finds new home on world title undercard

Tyrone McKenna’s ring return and fight with undefeated Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov [24(17)-0] has found a fittingly exciting new home.

‘The Mighty Celt’ and the American based 30-year-old were set to trade leather as part of MTK’s ‘Dubai Series’ on the top of a Round10BoxingClub hosted fight card in Dubai on March 12.

That card, which also included fights for Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully has been broken up, with the aforementioned now set to fight in England.

However, McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] is still Dubai bound and takes on the ‘Da Kazakh Kid’ on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s bid to make Irish boxing history.

McKenna’s first fight since his points defeat to Ohara Davies will play out on April 3 on the undercard of the WBO super featherweight world title fight between Jamel Herring and ‘The Jackal’.

It should prove a sizeable platform for the entertainer to display his wares with global interest in the main event.

‘Da Kazakh Kid’ in undefeated in 24 with 17 knockouts although he hasn’t quite shared the ring with the same level of opposition as McKenna.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the intial match up was confirmed the southpaw said:

“I know he’s a hard puncher but he’s been inactive, which is a massive disadvantage in boxing.

“He’s also never really been tested but that’s not to say he isn’t the real deal. We will see if he actually is what the hype says.”

On the other hand southpaw, McKenna believes he has proven himself and earned his world ranking the hard way.

“I’ve fought high calibre opponents,” he adds.

“My record speaks for itself I’m 14th in the world on Boxrec for a reason. I’ve never had a career of cherry-picking and maybe that’ll be his downfall.”