Tyrone McKenna ready to grab the spotlight on historic night

Jonny Stapleton

The bigger the spotlight the brighter the Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] shines.

That’s the declaration the ‘Mighty Celt’ made when talking to Irish-boxing.com about his fight on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s history attempt.

The Belfast southpaw jumps straight back into significant action, taking on Zhankosh Turarov [24(17)-0] – on the undercard of Jamel Herring’s WBO super featherweight world title defence against Frampton set for Dubai and April 3 – seven months after his Golden Contract defeat to Ohara Davies.

The former child actor is relishing the stage and believes the platform can only greatly benefit him.

“The bigger the platform the brighter The Mighty Celt shines,” McKenna told Irish-boxing.com.

“These are the shows I live for and love to be involved in. It’s a historic night for Irish boxing with Carl becoming a three-weight world champ, so to be on this show in a massive fight myself gets me excited,” adds before promising entertainment on a card set to be broadcast across America, Ireland and the UK.

“It’s unreal for my career also prob the biggest stage I’ll have had in my career to date in terms of how many people are going to be tuning in. I’m ready to bring the entertainment I’m known for.”

McKenna was intially scheduled to fight Turarov on a Dubai card this month only for the show to be cancelled.

When other fights on that canceled show were moved to Britain, McKenna admits he had a moment of concern, only to be assured by manager Jamie Conlan something big was in the pipeline.

“When I heard the original show was changed to Bolton and my name wasn’t on the poster I messaged my manager, Jamie to ask what’s up and he let me know that I was hopefully going to be on this massive show. You never know in boxing until it’s on the poster and in the media, so you always worry wondering will you actually get on it. But praise MTK and Jamie they got me right where I want to be and I cannot wait to go to war.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]