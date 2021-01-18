Tyrone McKenna convinces Pete Taylor WAR is the way forward

Tyrone McKenna claims coach Pete Taylor is on board with his decision to battle rather than box from here on out.

Taylor has long been calling for the war hungry six foot plus southpaw to use his size and skills to win fights in less dramatic fashion.

The Belfast fighter followed the instructions and boxed smart in the Golden Contract final against major rival Ohara Davies.

The English fighter shaded proceedings and won what a clash that was billed as a career changing fight. While most agreed it was a bout that could of gone either way there were some who were adamant McKenna deserved to win it.

McKenna believes he should have got the nod and the scoring has prompted him to declare he won’t try and box his way to victory again.

The war loving entertainer says he will nail his feet to the canvas if needs be, as he doesn’t believe you can priorities skills over aggression when it comes to impressing away judges.

It’s war from here on out promises the rangy southpaw, albeit Napoleonic tactical warfare – and according to McKenna the man that previously called for him to be more refined agrees.

“I talked to Pete about it and he agrees that judges dont like boxers that move,” McKenna told Irish-boxing.com.

“You seen it with my fight, Vasquez against Ritson, even [Gary] Cully’s win, which should have been a shut out, was closer on the cards than it should have been, all because they were on the back foot.

“So Pete agrees that from now on its middle and close distance boxing from me.I’m not saying I’m not gona’ be smart and box, but I just wont be moving around the ring as much.”

You get the feeling, the 30-year-old prefers to have a scrap and although that might be the case, he points to ‘foreign judges’ as the catalyst behind the tactical stance.

“I still agree that back foot boxing doesn’t win you fights on foreign soil. So if I’m going to England, Scotland, America etc, I’m not going to get given a decision If I box.

“It seems judges aren’t there to watch a skillful boxer, they are there to watch a street fight or a slugging match, so if that’s what it takes to win then bring two nails and a hammer to my next fights and nail my feet to the centre of the ring,. I’l only be going for educated wars from here on in.”