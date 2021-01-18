‘Two months’ and no ‘galavanting’ – Phil Sutcliffe outlines what he needs to get Conor McGregor ready for Manny Pacquiao

Phil Sutcliffe believes Conor McGregor would only need an eight week camp to ready himself to fight, fight legend Manny Pacquiao.

The Crumlin BC boss coached ‘The Notorious’ as an amateur and has been involved in the UFC star names recent MMA camps. The Dublin boxing stalwart has assumed the ‘Boxing Coach’ mantle in Team McGregor and has been in camp in Portugal and Dubai ahead of McGregors UFC 257 clash with Dustin Poirier.

Defeat the American at the end of this month in the Octagon and it looks like the Dublin fighter will be returning to the squared circle. McGregor, Pacquiao, their management and Dana White have all talked positively about a match up between the pair with suggestions it could happen as early as this Spring.

Sutcliffe believes there is an ’85-90 percent’ chance of it happening and has outlined what he would like in terms of a boxing camp ahead of crossover clash.

“85-90 percent chance, maybe April, March. March, April or May. I’d like him to be in a boxing camp for at least two months, eight weeks,” Sutcliffe said to ESPN.

“I mean, he’s fit now, he’s going to train straight after the fight. He’s gonna take probably a week off.

“I told him take a week off. Don’t worry, if he wants to take a week off, he can, then go straight back on the horse. We don’t want him out galavanting too much, but he has to enjoy the win, he has to enjoy the win, enjoy the contest.”