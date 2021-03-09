Two Irish middleweights in the running to fight Golden Boy’s Jaime Munguía in April

Jaime Munguía [36(29)-0]could be looking to make it a hat trick of Irish wins come April 24.

The Mexican draw is set to to return to the ring on a Golden Boy show late next month and is currently trying to finalize an opponent.

According to the usually well infromed Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN there are four fighters in the frame to fight the former light middleweight world champion.

Among the four are world title challenger Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] and fellow Golden Boy fighter Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)]. D’Mitrius Ballard [20(13)-0-1] and Shane Mosely Jr [17(10)-3] , a fighter Quigley was due to fight earlier this year, are the other two being considered.

Donegal’s Quigley has recently been vocal about wanting to fight the Mexican. If he had fought and defeated Mosley Jr in February there is no doubt he would have been favourite to trade leather with the former world champion next month.

Keeler, like Quigley, hasn’t fought since January of last year, when he lost to Demetrius Andrade in a WBO world title fight.

The Ballyfermot native has stated he feels he is just one win away from a second world title shot and no doubt, as it would for Quigley, scalping the Tijuana native would see him move closer to a major tilt.

Munguia has Irish previous having fought Dennis Hogan and Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan in the past.

Kildare’s Australia based Hogan challenged the Mexican for his WBO light middleweight world title in April of 2019. General conscensus had ‘The Hurricane’ winning the fight but the home town fighter got the decision.

O’Sullivan moved back up to middleweight to trade leather with his fellow Golden Boy alligned fighter. The Cork favourite was pulled out late in the fight by Pascal Collins, who felt unpunished low blows had a major baring on the outcome.