Two fight in less than a week – Lee Reeves secures second Columbian contest

Lee Revees [6(5)-1] will make it back-to-back Columbian contests as he fights for the second time in four days mid-week.

The Limerick native registered a quickfire stoppage win in South America on Saturday night and will squeeze in another clash before he heads home.

The Jonathan O’Brien trained fighter fights a yet-to-be confirmed opponent on a show this coming Wednesday.

The southpaw stopped Columbian journeyman Jonathan Moran in a round on Saturday. The victory allowed Reeves put some distance between himself and a surprise Artur Davydenko reverse suffered in Newcastle in February of last year.

However, the outcome in terms of valuable ring time and rounds was anything but ideal.

Moran folded early and ignored Reeves calls for him to get up and fight.

Indeed, the Champions Gym Lanzarote fighter took to the pads post the bout in order to break a sweat.

Reeves now has the chance to register another win, improve his record and make it back-to-back victories in less than a week on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old will be hoping for a stiffer test and will be handed the chance to make the trip to exotic climes very worthwhile.