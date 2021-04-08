TV title defence – Conor Wallace defends against Samoa ‘knockout artist’

Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] steps into the spotlight this weekend.

The Australian based Newry fighter puts his Australian Iight-heavyweight title on the line at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on Saturday.

The clash plays out on the undercard of heavyweight prospects Justis Huni’s fight with Jack Moris and will be aired live on Fox Sports.

The six-time underage Irish amateur champion doesn’t just make an upgrade in terms of card and platform, he also takes a step up in terms of opponent.

The Steve Deller coached prospect trades leather with the more experienced and brilliantly named Leti Leti [15(12)-1(0)]. The Samoa native was deemed a massive prospect when he first turned over and comes into the fight with a 75% knockout ratio.

The 33-year-old, who has only career defeat came against former Commonwealth title challenger Samuel Colomban, was four years out of the ring but remains unbeaten since his return with wins over fighters with a winning record, including the previously undefeated Mark Kassab.

However, the fighter billed as a ‘knockout artist’ hasn’t looked as dangerous since moving up in weight. The former welterweight hasn’t registered a stoppage or knockdown since moving up to light heavy.

Still standing between Wallace and continued success is an experienced fighter who has only lost once in his career. It’s a massive step up but a massive chance to make a statement on a high profile card.