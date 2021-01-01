TV star- Stevie McKenna to become a Channel 5 headline act

Stevie McKenna [7(7)-0] is ready to become a leading man.

The exciting young prospect progressed his career significantly in 2020 thanks to three more knockout wins, all of which played out on national UK television.

The older of two boxing brothers has also teamed up with Hennessy Promotions and will be pushed by Mick Hennessy and his team.

Now with seven stoppage wins to his name and with the backing of Hennessy and Channel 5 he is confident 2021 could be a breakout year.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he confirmed plans are in place for him to become a Channel 5 headliner, which in turn means bigger fights are in the pipeline.

“That’s the plan,” confirmed the 23-year-old. “I want to headline shows on Channel 5. You can certainly expect me to be involved in high profile fights over the next 24 months,” he adds before outlining some 2021 fight goals including targeting a statement.

“By the end of next year I hope to be out at least 4 times. I want to move to 8 round fights and make big statements by the end of next year.”

The Monaghan native had one of the more positive years in terms of Irish fighters. He got three fights in, got on TV and signed a long term promotional contract.

The 23-year-old now has more structure surrounding his plans and as a result goes into next year that bit more excited than last.

“It’s quite different, last year i was over in the USA and with no promoter, but since I moved back to Ireland the opportunities that have been created for me here are amazing. I have a great relationship with Mick Hennessy and he has laid out big plans for me. The future is certainly very positive.”



The Irish-Boxing.com Prospect of the Year nominee was speaking on the back of registering two knockout wins in seven days.

‘The Hitman’ was delighted to maintain his 100 percent knockout start by taking out Des Newton at the Fly By Nite Rehearsal Studio days before Christmas.

“I’m absolutely delighted to finish of the year like that. I have sent out a clear message that I am carrying power and I have also have a high work rate,” he adds before revealing a knockout isn’t first on the agenda when he enters the ring.

“I don’t put any pressure on my self. I always plan to go the distance and I have that fitness level to do so. My fighting instinct is to always go for the KO. Rounds really don’t matter to me as I get all the rounds I want during sparring in my camps.”