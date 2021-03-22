Tszyu’ll be sorry! Dennis Hogan planning to expose big talking Aussie prospect

Tim Tszyu [17(13)-0] has talked himself into big trouble and will be expossed as an average fighter next week warns Dennis Hogan [38(7)-2(1)-1].

‘The Hurricane’ takes on the rising Australian prospect in Newcastle next Wednesday night.

The Australian-based Kildare light-middleweight claims he goes into the fight as determined as ever. Indeed the two-time two-weight world title challenger suggests the Aussie’s smack talk has awoken something inside of him – and he can’t wait to expose the 26-year-old as a result.

“I’ve never wanted a fight as much as this my whole life. I believe it’s my time and you will all see why,” Hogan said.

“I know I will get the win, something inside me has opened up … I’m all in for this,” he adds before predicting he won’t be blinded by that passion.

“This is my whole life and I will be taking this seriously. I won’t be doing silly things.”

While the build-up and the questioning of his credentials has angered the Wayne McCullagh trained 154lbs fighter, his win prediction comes from a place of logic, not passion.

The DDP Sports fighter believes he is the more talented of the two and believes he has proved as much over the years.

“I’ve got more skills, I’ve got more everything and I fully believe I’m the better boxer,” Hogan said.

“That’s why this fight excites me so much. I’m going to make him look average, completely average.”

Hogan also feels the son of fight legend Kostya Tszyu’s record isn’t as impressive as it appears at first glance.

The 35-year-old, who has fought as high as a light heavyweight and challenged for a world title at middle, feels his March 31 opponent has been beating up smaller fighters.

“Jeff [Horn] at his best, he was a welterweight. The guy [Bowyn Morgan] he knocked over in the first round was a welterweight.

“Two of the best from his most recent wins are people that are genuinely at a lower weight category. They’re talking about him and all his power but he didn’t put a scratch on Jeff regardless of how the fight went down. That won’t be me, I’m fully confident in my own abilities.”