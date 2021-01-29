Tszyu soon – Hurricane Hogan ready to hijack green Tszyu’s world title plans

Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] believes two future world champions will share the ring in Australia come March 31, but warns Tim Tszyu [17(13)-0] he will have to overcome a Hurricane sized set back before reaching the pinnacle.

‘The Hurricane’ returns to the domestic scene after back-to-back world title fights – and having knocked back the chance to reschedule an American hosted world title eliminator with former world champion Jullian Williams.

The recent light middle and middleweight world title challenger will trade serious leather with ‘Australian sport’s biggest draw’ and is confident he will prove he is best 154lbs fighter Down Under.

However, while there is an element of local pride to the clash, the Australian based Kildare man claims there are also massive world ramifications.

Hogan is planing on hijacking the son of a legend’s WBO world title plans.

DDP Sport’s star man is after Tszyu’s #2 ranking with the governing body and a second shot at a title he should have put around his waist after he fought Jaime Munguia in Mexico in 2019.

“This will lead to another world title and that the reason I want it,” Hogan told Irish-boxing.com.

“I want to get back to a world title fight ASAP and Tim provides the best pathway at this time. He’s next in line for the WBO title and that’s the title I feel I should have on my mantle piece right now.”

Hogan is world title motivated, but he is by no means overlooking the challenge of Tszyu or playing down the magnitude of their meeting.

The son of former Pound of Pound star KostyaTszyu has grown into a Stadium fighter and a win over Jeff Horn last year convinced fans he trading of talent not just the name he inherited.

Hogan, agrees there is talent there, but warns the 26-year-old is no where near the finished article.

“Tim is building well into an all rounded pro and I believe he will go on to be a world champion, but that’s well down the line. He has more maturity to gain and only after he’s been in with more experienced fighters like myself will gain it.”

The fight has already generated massive interest Down Under. It’s expected to fill a stadium and will capture the attention of Australia, Ireland and places further afield.

Hogan understands why, claiming it’s the biggest fight Australia could have at present, particularly as its pound for pound #1 of Australia decider.

“It’s a huge fight to be honest. I can’t see a bigger one out there right now.

“Jeff Horn and myself have been recognised as 1 and 2 pound for pound for a very long time.

“That has changed in recent months with Jeff losing to Tim and with me losing to Charlo late 2019. I still believe I am the best and Tim has the ranking for now so again it’s a massive fight. It doesn’t get bigger to be fair.”