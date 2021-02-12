Tony Browne to fight former world champion next

Tony Browne [3(1)-0] must be allergic to cotton wool.

The super middleweight prospect’s next fight certainly suggests he is at the very least padded record adverse.

Irish-boxing.com understands Browne has agreed to fight a former world champion and will trade leather with a former world level operator next.

The opponent’s name has yet to be officially released, but Browne is set to share the ring with an experienced former middleweight titlist who has been in with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Granted said opponent is past his peak and doesn’t come into the clash in a rich vein of form.

However, it still represents a massive step for a fighter going into just his fourth fight.

‘Super Fly’ will also be in against the former elite operator over eight rounds.

The clash has been penciled in for March 20 and the Irish stacked Luxembourg card.

As a precaution, Browne has been pulled off the show set for Alicante next week. The 26-year-old suffered a slight hand injury and his team felt it best it was afforded time to fully heal ahead of potentially registering a career-boosting scalp.