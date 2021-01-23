Tony Browne kickstarts his 2021 with convincing victory

By Cian O’Connor

Tony “Super Fly” Browne kickstarted what he hopes will be a huge year with a convincing unanimous decision victory over six rounds tonight [Saturday].

The former High Performance regular out pointed puncher Gennadi Stserbin, a Latvian with a first round knockout victory over Taylor McGoldrick to move to 3-0 (1 KO).

The fight was broadcast live on ONLY ON1E Boxing Management’s Facebook page via PPV, on the “Back to Business II” card in Brussels, Belgium.

All three judges scored the bout in the Irishman’s favour (60-54,60-54,59-55), and Browne was full value for his victory as he was the busier of the two men throughout and showed great maturity and patience in the way he went about his work, picking off his opponent with well placed punches at every opportunity.

Both men started off in a tentative manner, and this feeling out process lasted until the first rounds end. It was at the beginning of the second that “Super Fly” began to step it up a gear and really took control of the contest, and by the third round he was in complete control and looked comfortable. Stserbin looked unsteady on his feet on a few occasions as he struggled to deal with the accuracy and placement of Browne’s shots, but a stoppage never looked likely in this one.

Browne’s manager Conor Slater stated in the buildup that “Tony Browne will be the breakout fighter of the year.” And he done this assertion no harm whatsoever with a confident and assured performance, made even more impressive considering this was only his third outing in the professional game. Slater also stated his belief that Browne will be 5-0 by April and hopefully in the top 100 in BoxRec by that time, so this is just the beginning of what will be an exciting journey through 2021 for the young Irishman.