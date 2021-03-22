Tommy McCarthy warns Eddie Hearn off trying to make a Chris Billiam Smith match up

Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] told Eddie Hearn Chris Billam Smith [12(10)-1(0)]isn’t ready for him or European level yet.

Bournemouth cruiserweight Billam-Smith added the WBA continental ranking title to the Commonwealth crown he already has in his prossession on Saturday night thanks to victory over Vasil Ducar.

The Shane McGuigan trained big man outpointed the Cezch champion on the undercard of fellow McGuigan trained cruiserweight Lawerence Okolie’s world title win.

After the victory Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn suggest he would like to see Billiam-Smith in with Tommy McCarthy next.

The European champion doesn’t agree with the suggestion. McCarthy is chasing world titles and most likely would have been preferred to be linked to Okolie.

‘The Mac Attack’ argues Billiam-Smith didn’t impress on Saturday night and as a result isn’t ready for what ‘Big Tommy’ brings to the table.

Speaking on social media he said:

All week @ChrisBillam has been talking about wanting to fight me, then he goes and has a war with a guy who’s 8-3 😆 — Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) March 20, 2021

Hard earned win there for @ChrisBillam but he needs a lot more before he’s ready for me. — Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) March 20, 2021

The Mark Dunlop managed cruiser is set to make a voluntary defence of his European title on either the massive May 1 card or a May 15 Matchroom bill.

Alexandru Jur has agreed to fight the Belfast fighter and will look to dethrone the champion early this summer.

Post becoming Ireland’s 15th European champion, McCarthy had been talking about winning world titles and called out the big names in the division.

Those names are now on Okolie’s lips and it’s quite possible the Londoner will look to unify before a proposed move to heavyweight.

A fight with McCarthy is easy to make considering both’s links to Matchroom but if Okolie wants straight into unification fights the Pete Taylor trained McCarthy may have to bide his time.

If that is the case the likes of Billiam-Smith may prove ideal in terms of European defences that can be sold to a Belfast audience, if as suggested Hearn brings Matchroom and Sky back to the capitail of Irish boxing.