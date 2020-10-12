Titanic fight ‘small purse’ – Court hears suggestions Frampton was under paid for Martinez win

Carl Frampton received a ‘small purse’ despite being a Titanic draw for his first world title fight the Belfast High court heard last Friday.

Counsel for Frampton in his case against Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions, revealed the financial details surrounding the former two weight world champions first world title fight.

A purpose built outdoor area was erected in the Titanic Quarter in September 2014 for the IBF world title fight with then champion Kiko Martinez. A government grant of £100,000 was sourced and the champion was paid £400,000.

However, QC for Frampton argued, despite being the main draw and the man who attracted the crowd, Frampton received a ‘small purse’.

Frampton was paid approximately £146,000, a “small purse” despite being the draw and the “reason for that huge audience”, the boxer’s counsel, Gavin Millar QC, suggested to McGuigan under cross examination.

“That was a very good purse, fighting the reigning champion, at home in his backyard,” McGuigan said.

Frampton claimed that he was promised a 30% share of profits to go into partnership with his ex-manager upon splitting from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom

But McGuigan rejected that previously made allegation. “That’s a joke. That’s just nonsense,” he said.

“The amount of money that we paid him, how could we possibly have been able to pay him 30%, that’s nonsense, That’s proper nonsense.”

Mr Millar also claimed: “The idea was for this company to be a vehicle for McGuigan family members to earn money for themselves from the efforts of my client in the ring.

“That’s why all those other family members were made directors of this company.”

McGuigan replied: “That’s untrue, he got paid more than anybody else was willing to pay him, and handled perfectly and managed excellently to win him three world titles at different weight divisions. I don’t know how I could have done a better job.”

Defending his families involvement the former world champion added: “They worked exceptionally hard; long days, day after day after day, months after months to get him to where he had to be, I believed he could be, and I was right.”