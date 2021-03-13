Tinker clubs Lang’lais – Former Francis amateur wins inside a round

Matthew Tinker clubbed ‘The Clubber’ to register the fifth KO win of his career tonight [Saturday].

The former St Francis amateur wasn’t long about making Stephen ‘Clubber’ Langlais regret calling him out and asking to fight him.

The former MMA fighter, who came into the fight with one boxing knockout win to his name, was down within 20 seconds of the opening bell.

The American rose to his feet but it was clear he was well out of his dept as the first round transpired.

Tinker was neat tidy and dangerous boxing out of a southpaw stance. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with former amateur foe Joe Ward and fellow former National Elite Senior champion Tony Browne, wobbled his foe with a short sharp left down the pipe soon after.

The New York based Scarbourough born light heavy proceeded to back Landlais back onto the ropes and it wasn’t long before the referee jumped in to call a halt to the short one sided contest.

The fight was ended in Tinker’s favour 1:21 into the first round.

The clash was Tinker’s second scheduled over six rounds and he certainly looks ready for eight. Indeed, it appears as if Boxing Boston should step him up further in terms opponents too.

The former Golden Gloves finalist with amateur experience in Ireland, the UK and America looks a class well above the majority of fighters on the card.

The win see’s Tinker progress to 6-0 with five knockouts while Langlais slops to 1-1 with a knockout win and stoppage defeat on his resume.