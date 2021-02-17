Tim Tszyu timely ‘tune up’ fight for ‘world class’ Dennis Hogan

Team Tim Tyszu [17(13)-0] have got it twisted teases Danny Dimas of DDP Sports.

The Australian and Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] meet in an anticipated March 31 light middleweight clash.

The battle between arguably the two best pound-for-pound Australian-based fighters has been built as a coming-out party for the son of fight legend Koysta Tszyu.

The fighters team, fans, and even the local press have been hailing it as the ideal stepping stone to world level for the popular operator.

However, they are all seeing it wrong warns Dimas, who works alongside Hogan and Paul Keegan in DDP Sports.

Dimas claims March 31 is the perfect keep busy fight for Kildare’s two-time world title challenger before the pandemic disappears and re-opens the path to world level again.

One-third of a promotional team, who sought out a fight with the rising Australian star, admits Tszyu is a good fighter and a solid prospect but suggests he is not ready for the elite level Hogan operates at just yet.

“This is a great tune-up for him to get back on the world stage,” Hogan’s manager, Danny Dimas, said at Tuesday’s press conference.

“We’re not underestimating Tim. Tim’s a great fighter, a great Australian fighter. Dennis is a world-class fighter.”

Quality fight put together for March 31 in Newcastle, Australia. Tim Tszyu v Dennis Hogan, with the winner looking for world title shot at 154. Gonna be a cracker pic.twitter.com/3JhfGxbpM1

— Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) February 15, 2021

Tszyu has moved up the ranking in recent years and having ripped the Australian golden boy torch of Jeff Horn finds himself closing in on a world title shot.

No doubt his name accelerated that progress but he has proven himself as one of Australia’s finest. Dimas doesn’t dispute that, but does point out Hogan is a world-level not domestic level operator.

“I think he’s a great Australian fighter … but Dennis is a class above,” Dimas summed it up quite matter of fact.

Hogan has been respectful when discussing the 26-year-old ability. However, he too claims people are getting too excited about the undefeated New South Wales fighter before cleverly putting the pressure on his next opponent.

“There is a hype train going on,” said Brisbane-based Hogan. “As I said many times, Tim’s done very well and he’s beaten everyone put in front of him. There’s a lot of hype, though, about him. Here he’s got the opportunity to prove if that’s correct or not.”