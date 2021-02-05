‘Til Kingdom Come – Kevin Cronin signs new deal

Kerry light heavyweight Kevin Cronin has put pen to paper on a new managerial deal.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ has extended his association with Boxing Ireland Promotions for a further three years as he goes in search of big domestic fights and the possibility of a pro card in Kerry.

Cronin debuted on the big Clash of the Titans card back in March 2019 and followed it up with an impressive win away in London that June. Personal circumstances prevented outings on the most recent run of Celtic Clash cards in Belfast and COVID cancellations scuppered two dates in Spain but the 24-year-old is hoping to be much more active in the coming months.

Indeed, Cronin has a fight date secure, becoming the latest boxer confirmed for the packed bill in Luxembourg on March 20th, joining training and managerial stablemate Dominic Donegan who also had a contract extension and date confirmed earlier this week.

The Jonathan Lewins-trained Cronin explained how “I’m happy to jump on for another couple of years. I’ve good trust in Leonard [Gunning], Stephen [Sharpe], and Dennis [Morrison], they’re all good lads. Anything I’ve asked for, they’ve gotten it for me.”

“We’ve big plans for the future,” added the fighter who has recently been embroiled in a war of words with Taylor McGoldrick.

“Last year was a disaster with COVID. I’m just looking forward to getting back busy, start upping the rounds, getting in the six rounders and the eight rounders, and hopefully get myself in a good position.”

“I’ll take what fights I can get this year.”

Regarding the McGoldrick ‘spat’, Cronin jokes how “his day will come.”

“Obviously he’s going to need to get a win back before anything happens but look anything could happen this year. Everyone is only a win or a loss away from their career changing.”

“We’ll see what the future holds but his days are numbered.”