Tiernan Bradley eyes New Yorks showdowns with Larry Fryers and Noely Murphy

Tiernan Bradley [3(1)-0] is chasing down fights with New York based Irish duo Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] ]and Noely Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1].

Speaking after the Omagh native registered his third pro win just over a week ago his manager, Conor Slater told Irish-boxing.com the plan was to tempt reigning German champ and former European title holder Gyorgy Mizsei to fight Bradley next.

After that fight he wants the prospect to bank some summer rounds before trying to make an Irish derby Stateside at the tail end of the year.

Slater revealed he will look for either Fryers or Murphy to help introduce the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter to the New York market.

It’s a plan Bradley is willing to run with.

“Absolutely I’d love them fights later in the year or at the start of next year,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Those two lads are ahead of me in the rankings, so I want to be chasing them fights.

“What keeps me training hard and motivated to keep learning is knowing that those fights are down the line. It would be fantastic to have crowds back to have and to have all Irish title clash in New York. How great would that be?”

Bradley is aware there is work to be done to be deemed a viable opponent for a fighter, who recently saw a fight with a former world champion fall through last minute and a former BUI Celtic Champion.

“All I need now is some 8-10 round experience to catch up with them lads and I’m up there.”

The 23-year-old was speaking on the back of his third pro victory.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter took on Eduardo Valverde, a fighter known for testing fighters a little further on their journey than ‘Irish’.

Bradley agreed with his manager’s pre-fight big step up’ claim – and points out the fact the journeyman was given notice meant his opponent had early banana skin potential.

“It definitely was a step up, this fella had two months training camp for this fight. Some away fighters can be called on a week or two notice to fight, he got a lot more, so he was up for it and sharp,” he adds before stressing he never felt overly challenged.

“But I felt very comfortable in the fight and it was unfortunate I didn’t get the stoppage.”

Bradley was always expected to win but his team were hoping he would have to answer some questions whilst doing so.

The older brother of pro Callum Bradley says he always felt in control and should have got the stoppage but does admit it was six rounds he learned from.

“I felt like that fight was a great learning fight for me over 6 rounds.

“To be honest I never really broke a sweat until I put it on him in the 5th and 6th round. I took my time set traps worked him. I should have had him out of there in the last only for the bell.”

Speaking with regard to being moved fast the fighter who only turned over late last year added: “I’m not scared of moving too fast. I’m scared of moving too slow, I was born for the big fight. I’m definitely moving fast with three fights in five months. I also have a 6 rounder under my belt. I’m very happy with my progress, especially during the stagnant period of boxing we have had.”







