Tiernan Bradley bags second win in final Irish fight of 2020

Tiernan Bradley brought the curtain down on a bizarre year for Irish boxing this afternoon in Spain.

The Omagh welter destroyed tough Nicaraguan Arnoldo Solano in three rounds in Malaga to score his second professional win.

Solano was ejected in the third of six scheduled rounds at Club Saga Heredia due to repeated spitting out of the mouthpiece – an action no doubt influenced by four visits to the canvas.

Returning to the ring following a first-round stoppage debut out in Poland in October, Bradley was vicious in attack and repeatedly dropped Solano to the body.

The end came in round three, sealing a perfect start for the the European Schoolboys bronze and Commonwealth Youth silver medallist and bringing to a close to 2020 for Irish boxing.

No further bouts are scheduled for the remainder of the year and Bradley will be hoping this afternoon’s outing will be followed up by an early date in 2021.

The O’Rourke’s Gym fighter now sits at 2(1)-0 – with Solano dropping to 14(0)-25(5)