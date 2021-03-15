Three nights 16 fights – Manic March week ahead for Irish boxing

No fewer than 16 Irish fighters take to the ring across the globe this coming weekend.

Fights nights in Puerto Rico, Luxembourg, Belgium and Bolton ensure action over three nights.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs kicks it all off in interesting midweek action. On Thursday, March 18th, Joe Ward rematches with Marco Delgado, a fighter who holds a win over the Moate man after a knee injury cost him victory on his debut.

Less than 24 hours later and the biggest fight of the lot will take place. Friday, March 19 sees Paul Hyland Jr attempt to become British champion as he fights Maxi Hughes for the strap recently vacated by his managerial stablemate and friend James Tennyson.

Padraig McCrory is also in action on that MTK Fight Night as he faces an interesting clash with undefeated English fighter Germaine Brown in a real battle of the bangers.

An action-packed weekend kicks into overdrive a day later, as no fewer than 13 Irish boxers take to the ring on Saturday, March 20th.

The Celtic Warriors invade Belgium as the Pascal Collins trained fighters some early 2021 action.

‘Ray Moylette fights for the first time since 2018, as does Niall O’Connor, Craig O’Brien returns after a baron 2019, a situation Rhys Moran also finds himself in.

Eric Donovan warms up for his EU super featherweight title fight on the Brussells card, while Niall Kennedy fights for the first time since his Sky Sports broadcast Allan Babic defeat.

The Boxing Ireland Promotions stable also make an appearance in a BeneLux country on the same night, as they start what looks to be a busy, evNn breakthrough year, in Luxembourg.

WBC World Youth champion Katelynn Phelan fights for the first time since her career-changing win WBC world youth title win in Germany, Kerry light-heavy Kevin Cronin, BUI Celtic mandatory Dominic Donegan, and Belfast’s Owen O’Neill.

It could have been more too, with Paul Ryan, Joe Fitzpatrick, Aaron Gethins, and Martin Quinn all falling foul of the sort of inevitable late cancellations that come with the sport in its current guise.