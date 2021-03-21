Three Irish fighters have American adventure postponed

Three Irish fighters have had their ring returns postponed.

Declan Geraghty, Graham McCormack and Robert Burke were all set to trade leather in North Carolina this coming Saturday.

However, pandemic problems have forced a postponement. Irish-boxing.com understands travel issues and concerns around the Covid 19 meant all three couldn’t travel Stateside and the show has been pushed back as a result.

It’s particularly frustrating for the trio as for differing reasons they have been seen in the ring for some time. ‘Pretty Boy’ Geraghty hasn’t fought since his 2019 defeat to Archie Sharp, ‘G Train’ McCormack has been out for a similar time frame while Burke has been out for over two years.

All three are expected to appear on the rescheduled card which is now set to play out in May.

There was also bad news for Vladimir Belujsky. ‘The Slovak Rebel’ has also seen his scheduled March 27 bout cancelled.

Belujsky was set to take on two-time Polish champion Marek Matyja in Poland but suffered a rib injury over the weekend and has since pulled out.