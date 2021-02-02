‘This is not a big gamble’ – Tim Tszyu planning to ‘destroy’ Dennis Hogan

Tim Tszyu [17(13)-0] doesn’t believe he is taking a risk by fighting Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1].

Hogan and Tszyu have signed to fight and will trade leather in a yet-to-be-confirmed venue on March 31st.

The Australian goes into the clash as a massive 1/7 favourite with the bookies and the press Down Under revolves mostly around the fighter who defeated former Aussie fight darling, Jeff Horn.

Those inside the game would argue it’s more a 50/50 affair with some arguing a case for Hogan considering he has fought at world level.

Indeed, despite seemingly being all about Tszyu, there are some in Australia building it as the son of fight legend Kostya Tszyu’s biggest test.

The undefeated 26-year-old doesn’t see it that way. The Australian star sees ‘The Hurricane’ as ideal prep for a world title shot later this year but is adamant the Australian-based Kildare fighter doesn’t pose a threat to a rumoured world tilt.

“I don’t see it like others do, for me, this is not a big gamble,” Tszyu told The Daily Telegraph.

“When I go to fight for that world title, I’m going there to win it, not to be a participant and just compete, so this fight against Dennis Hogan is the perfect preparation.

“Every fight for me is a big step up, every fight is a must-win fight. If I am to be a world champion, I’ve got to destroy whoever is in my way, and right now that is Hogan.”