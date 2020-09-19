‘There is no excuse now’ – Victor Rabei ready to get busy

Victor Rabei [9(2)-0] claims he will be primly placed to progress his career to the next level come 2021.

The popular O’Rourke’s Gym fighter signed pro terms with New York based promotional outfit, Star Boxing, late last year and was instantly handed a noteworthy bout.

However, a clash with an unbeaten American fell through due to injury, while a proposed title fight with a similarly placed prospect was ruined by the pandemic.

Now having put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him with victory in Spain last week, Rabei has his sights sets on a 2021 American debut and fights that will propel him toward serious title contention.

For now Rabei intends to use the time travel to America isn’t allowed to further ensure he hits peak form at the crucial time.

The Moldovan Dub hopes to get two more fights in before the year is out and believes he has the sponsorship to make it happen.

“I’ve got McEleney homes backing me now. So I’m gunning to be on every show possible,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“There are no excuses now, I’ll be back in the ring at least twice before the end of the year,” he adds before discussing America.

“I’ll be fighting in the states early 2021. I’ll be more than ready for big fights by then. I want to make an impression. So hopefully get some sort of a title fight straight away.

“Now is the time to really set myself apart from everyone else. The fights will be there for me and I’ll be in the best shape possible when they do.”

It’s not just an American debut that await in 2021, Rabei is adamant he will be in sink or swim clashes.

“It’ll be make or break. That’s why we’re in the sport, to really test ourselves and give it everything in the ring.”

Rabei was speaking after his first since the summer of 2019. ‘Slick Vic’ went six in Spain against Cristian Abata. The 26-year-old was happy with the rounds, but would have liked to have gotten the six.

The BUI Celtic champion also claimed fighting in Valencia was his favourite fight experience to date.

“Overall, Spain was unreal! I loved every minute of it. Extremely happy to get back in the ring. Happy to get the 6 rounds, although I would of loved the KO.

“Spain was my favourite fighting experiences date. It’s was class, everyone was so sound and the show was amazing.”

Rabei also revealed he took to the ring without any nerves, the result wasn’t on his mind before hand, as he was just happy to be back boxing.

“It was weird cause I was actually not nervous at all. I remember walking to the ring thinking about it. I was just so happy to be back I didn’t care if I was gonna lose or win. I was extremely happy to be fighting. Which was very weird. But obviously I was there to win.”