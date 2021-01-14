‘There are a few things I’d like to say to him’ – Tension creeping into Frampton vs Herring build up

Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] has warned Jamel Herring [22(1)-2(1)] not to read into everything said ahead of their massive WBO super featherweight world title fight.

‘Semper Fi’ puts his title on the line against Frampton in London on February 27.

The fight was first muted as far back as November 2019 – and despite it being pushed back on numerous occasions, as well the pair mentioning each other for over a year, proceedings have been more than cordial.

Indeed, American Herring has been massively respectful of ‘The Jackal’ and has continually praised the former two weight world champion.

However, a degree of tension seems to have crept into the build up with the fight officially confirmed this week.

Frampton,33, claims he has noticed the world champion is starting to take a lot to heart and felt it was an area of concern that he needed to address.

“I have lot of respect for Herring, I respect him as a man and a fighter, but I have full confidence in myself that I will beat this guy. I think it is meant to be and meant to happen, so I’m not going to let him take it off me. I feel like I will do whatever it takes to have my hand raised at the end of the fight,” said Frampton before addressing Herring’s sensitivity.

“There are a few things I’d like to say to him though. He reacts to everything I’ve said online. If people don’t have the same opinion of him as how the fight goes, he reacts to it. Jamel seems to be a good guy, but he threw a sly dig at Tommy Coyle last night and called him a glorified sparring partner.

“He said that because Coyle said he feels like I’ll win. He’s my friend and has seen me up close and personal, so Jamel should not be offended by this and he shouldn’t react to this. It’s a bit of mudslinging and there is no need to do it.

“Tommy Coyle is a good fighter and has done a lot more than he wanted to do when he turned professional. For Jamel to call Tommy a sparring partner, it was very disrespectful. He doesn’t need to react to anything.

“Some think he’ll win, some think I’ll win. It doesn’t bother me if they think he’ll win. He needs to chill out, and I’ll see see you in London on February 27.”

Focusing on the fight, Frampton is full of excitement determined to make history.

“I’m delighted it’s here. This fight has been talked about for well over a year. It’s a huge fight and it gives me the chance to become a three-weight world champion.

“I’ll be The island of Ireland’s only ever three-weight world champion. I’ve done it the hard way, I’ve beaten champions to win all of my titles. I beat a champion at super-bantamweight, then unified against Quigg, then beat a champion at featherweight, and now I’ll beat one at super-featherweight.”