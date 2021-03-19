The Road To Mayo – Ray Moylette takes step one toward a massive Castlebar homecoming in Belgium

Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)] can get that winning feeling back this weekend but not the special feeling he had despite defeat the last time he entered the ring.

‘Sugar Ray’ fights for the first time since December 2019 on a Round 12 card in Belgium this coming Saturday.

The Mayo man lost that Castlebar Christmas cracker to Christian Uruzquieta but looks back on the TG4 broadcast fight with great fondness.

Indeed, rather than try and bury the memory of the fight, the Pascal Collins trained fighter looks to use the memory of the occasion as motivation as he looks to re-kickstart his career.

“I’d be lying to you if I told you that wasn’t the highlight of my whole career,” explains Moylette.

“Travelling all over the world, winning world titles, European titles, All-Ireland titles, it didn’t compare to fighting in Castlebar in front of my home crowd. It was massive.

“I lost on the night by a decision but really, looking at the bigger picture, I won on the night. The love that everyone has shown me since. . Everyone is still talking about it.

“Getting bet was one thing, but it was the whole event, the whole atmosphere, everybody supported me so much. I was honoured to be part of it.

“My dream now is to fill the TF again and get another big night in Castlebar. If I could do that, I know I could walk away from this game a happy man. This game owes me nothing at this stage but one more night like that, I could rest easy.”

The Islandeady lightweight takes what he hopes will be the first steps toward a second homecoming against, Jan Prokes [1-14(6)-1] on a card that also includes Craig O’Brien, Niall O’Connor, Niall Kennedy and Craig O’Brien.

Moylette has admitted it’s a ring rust freeing exercise but feels the pandemic has leveled the playing field and as a result is just one or two wins away from big fights.

“Professional boxing is about levels and moving through them. Right now, I’m down at a low level but I’m hoping the fights will come thick and fast.

“A lot of people thought I had retired, but I’m back on track now, ready to rock.

“This is my chance now to get back and make it all worthwhile. I need to get back in the ring.”

