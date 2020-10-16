The Most Exciting Boxing Markets to Bet On

Placing bets has never been easier. As smartphones are becoming more advanced and app designs continue to improve, gamblers around the world are now logging on and betting on their favourite sports wherever they are. Just as casino players can head over to a roulette online website at home, sports bettors are no longer having to visit brick-built establishments to bet.

The benefit for boxing fans is that this has led to bookmakers competing harder than ever for online custom and, therefore, offering as many markets as possible. The great thing about this is that there are now lots of exciting ways to bet on boxing.

Outright Win

Of course, the most obvious way to bet on a boxing match is to pick the outright winner of the fight. This is still an exciting way to bet at times, especially on bigger fights, but undercards often contain heavy favourites so value can be hard to find.

Method of Victory

When you’re betting on the method of victory, you’re saying that a boxer will win by points, KO, or disqualification. This adds an element of excitement if you’re watching because you’re either hoping for that big KO punch or, alternatively, wanting it to not happen.

If you were betting on a Deontay Wilder fight, for example, you’d have been able to win quite a lot of money over the course of his career if you’d bet on KO as the method of victory. In fact, at the time of writing, Wilder has won by KO in 93.18% of his 44 fights.

Round Betting

Round betting involves picking a specific round that the fight will end in and the winning boxer. For example, Deontay Wilder to win in round 2. This kind of bet is exciting because you’re hoping for something specific to happen in a short window of time.

However, it can be quite nerve-wracking if you’ve bet on a boxer to win in a later round and it’s looking likely to be over much earlier.

Group Round Betting

If you want things to be a little less nerve-wracking but almost as exciting, you could opt for group round betting. This involves picking a specific group of rounds the fight will end in and the winning boxer. For example, Deontay Wilder to win in round 1 to 4.

This kind of bet will provide lower odds than standard round betting but will give you a bigger window of winning opportunity.

Fight to Go the Distance

Fight to go the distance is a fun market to bet on if neither of your boxers are considered knockout specialists. Ultimately, you’re betting on the fight to finish entirely with neither boxer being knocked out or disqualified.

However, things get amped up if the boxers are known to knock people out and there are times you’ll probably be watching through your fingers if there’s a flurry of big punches.

Even or Odd Numbered Rounds

This market can be a good option for people who’d just like to have a punt without analysing the fight too much. Here, you’re betting on whether the fight will end on an even or odd round number. For example, if you bet on even rounds, you’d win if the fight ended in round 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12.