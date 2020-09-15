Features Headline News Latest Lists News 

The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (September 2020 Update)

Joe O'Neill

Boxing is back now and we have seen a number of fights involving Irish boxers in recent weeks.

So that means an update in the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com for the first time since May.

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of September 15th 2020

February rankings in brackets
RE = Re-Entry
NE = New Entry

MEN’S
1 (1) – Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] – Featherweight
2 (3) – Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
3 (4) – James Tennyson [27(23)-3(3)] – Lightweight
4 (5) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight
5 (6) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
6 (7) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] – Super Bantamweight
7 (8) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight
8 (9) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] – Middleweight
9 (11) – Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] – Super Bantamweight
10 (10) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight
11 (13) – Paddy Gallagher [16(10)-6(0)] – Welterweight
12 (12) – Sean McComb [11(5)-0] – Lightweight
13 (14) – Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight
14 (19) – Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] – Welterweight
15 (2) – Jono Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight
16 (16) – Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
17 (17) – Gary Cully [11(5)-0] – Lightweight
18 (18) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight
19 (20) – Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] – Light Middleweight
20 (21) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)] – Lightweight
21 (15) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-2(0)] – Super Bantamweight
22 (24) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight
23 (22) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight
24 (39) – Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Middleweight
25 (27) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1] – Middleweight
26 (23) – Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
27 (26) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight
28 (25) – Rohan Daté [12(9)-0-1] – Welterweight
29 (28) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] – Heavyweight
30 (32) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight
31 (29) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
32 (31) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight
33 (30) – Eric Donovan [12(7)-1(1)] – Featherweight
34 (35) – Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Featherweight
35 (54) – Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] – Middleweight
36 (36) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
37 (37) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] – Light Welterweight
38 (38) – Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] – Middleweight
39 (41) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight
40 (44) – Carl McDonald [6(0)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight
41 (62) – Pierce O’Leary [5(2)-0] – Light Welterweight
42 (40) – Aaron McKenna [10(6)-0] – Welterweight
43 (34) – Victor Rabei [9(2)-0] – Light Welterweight
44 (37) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight
45 (42) – Dylan Moran [14(6)-1(1)] – Welterweight
46 (43) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight
47 (45) – Paddy Donovan [4(3)-0] – Welterweight
48 (47) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight
49 (46) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight
50 (50) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight
51 (49) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
52 (53) – Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Featherweight
53 (68) – Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
54 (57) – Liam Gaynor [5(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight
55 (51) – Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight
56 (56) – Jake Hanney [5(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight
57 (65) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
58 (48) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight
59 (60) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight
60 (64) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
61 (55) – Gearoid Clancy [10(2)-7(1)] – Light Welterweight
62 (NE) – Fearghus Quinn [1(0)-0] – Middleweight
63 (52) – Mick Hennessy Jr [4(0)-1(0)-1] – Middleweight
64 (63) – Vladimir Belujsky [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*
65 (70) – Ryan O’Rourke [4(0)-0] – Light Welterweight
66 (66) – Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] – Welterweight
67 (58) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
68 (67) – Stevie McKenna [5(5)-0] – Lightweight
69 (74) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight
70 (72) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight
71 (69) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Featherweight
72 (59) – John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] – Welterweight
73 (75) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
74 (79) – Cillian Reardon [6(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
75 (71) – Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] – Super Middleweight
76 (76) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight
77 (77) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
78 (NE) – James McGivern [1(0)-0] – Super Featherweight
79 (85) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
80 (87) – Ciaran McVarnock [10(3)-0-1] – Super Featherweight
81 (80) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
82 (81) – Randal Barlow [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
83 (61) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight
84 (82) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
85 (78) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
86 (73) – Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
87 (84) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
88 (86) – Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
89 (83) – Aiden Metcalfe [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
90 (88) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight
91 (90) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight
92 (93) – James Power [5(4)-0] – Lightweight*
93 (91) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
94 (94) – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight
95 (97) – Matthew Tinker [3(3)-0] – Light Heavyweight
96 (89) – Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] – Lightweight
97 (95) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight
98 (96) – Jamie Douglas [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight
99 (98) – Nathan Watson [1(1)-0] – Welterweight
100 (99) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
101 (100) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
102 (101) – Joe Ward [0-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight
103 (102) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight
104 (103) – Oisin O’Donovan [0-1(0)] – Cruiserweight
105 (92) – Alec Bazza [0-47(8)-3] – Light Welterweight

* = Full record not on BoxRec

WOMEN’S
1 (1) – Katie Taylor [16(6)-0] – Lightweight
2 (4) – Lynn Harvey [5(4)-2(1)] – Minnimumweight
3 (5) – Katelynn Phelan [3(0)-0] – Welterweight
4 (3) – Cathy McAleer [3(1)-0] – Super Flyweight
5 (2) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

