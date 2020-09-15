The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (September 2020 Update)

Boxing is back now and we have seen a number of fights involving Irish boxers in recent weeks.

So that means an update in the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com for the first time since May.

—

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of September 15th 2020

February rankings in brackets

RE = Re-Entry

NE = New Entry

MEN’S

1 (1) – Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] – Featherweight

2 (3) – Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

3 (4) – James Tennyson [27(23)-3(3)] – Lightweight

4 (5) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight

5 (6) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

6 (7) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-1(1)] – Super Bantamweight

7 (8) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight

8 (9) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] – Middleweight

9 (11) – Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] – Super Bantamweight

10 (10) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight

11 (13) – Paddy Gallagher [16(10)-6(0)] – Welterweight

12 (12) – Sean McComb [11(5)-0] – Lightweight

13 (14) – Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight

14 (19) – Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] – Welterweight

15 (2) – Jono Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight

16 (16) – Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

17 (17) – Gary Cully [11(5)-0] – Lightweight

18 (18) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight

19 (20) – Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] – Light Middleweight

20 (21) – Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-2(2)] – Lightweight

21 (15) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-2(0)] – Super Bantamweight

22 (24) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight

23 (22) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight

24 (39) – Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Middleweight

25 (27) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1] – Middleweight

26 (23) – Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

27 (26) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight

28 (25) – Rohan Daté [12(9)-0-1] – Welterweight

29 (28) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] – Heavyweight

30 (32) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight

31 (29) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

32 (31) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight

33 (30) – Eric Donovan [12(7)-1(1)] – Featherweight

34 (35) – Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Featherweight

35 (54) – Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] – Middleweight

36 (36) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

37 (37) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] – Light Welterweight

38 (38) – Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] – Middleweight

39 (41) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight

40 (44) – Carl McDonald [6(0)-3(0)] – Super Bantamweight

41 (62) – Pierce O’Leary [5(2)-0] – Light Welterweight

42 (40) – Aaron McKenna [10(6)-0] – Welterweight

43 (34) – Victor Rabei [9(2)-0] – Light Welterweight

44 (37) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight

45 (42) – Dylan Moran [14(6)-1(1)] – Welterweight

46 (43) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight

47 (45) – Paddy Donovan [4(3)-0] – Welterweight

48 (47) – Martin Quinn [3(1)-1(0)] – Light Welterweight

49 (46) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight

50 (50) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight

51 (49) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

52 (53) – Allan Phelan [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Featherweight

53 (68) – Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

54 (57) – Liam Gaynor [5(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight

55 (51) – Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight

56 (56) – Jake Hanney [5(4)-2(1)] – Light Welterweight

57 (65) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

58 (48) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight

59 (60) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight

60 (64) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

61 (55) – Gearoid Clancy [10(2)-7(1)] – Light Welterweight

62 (NE) – Fearghus Quinn [1(0)-0] – Middleweight

63 (52) – Mick Hennessy Jr [4(0)-1(0)-1] – Middleweight

64 (63) – Vladimir Belujsky [10(7)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*

65 (70) – Ryan O’Rourke [4(0)-0] – Light Welterweight

66 (66) – Francy Luzoho [1(1)-1(0)] – Welterweight

67 (58) – Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

68 (67) – Stevie McKenna [5(5)-0] – Lightweight

69 (74) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight

70 (72) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight

71 (69) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Featherweight

72 (59) – John Joyce [7(4)-1(0)] – Welterweight

73 (75) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

74 (79) – Cillian Reardon [6(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

75 (71) – Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] – Super Middleweight

76 (76) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight

77 (77) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

78 (NE) – James McGivern [1(0)-0] – Super Featherweight

79 (85) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

80 (87) – Ciaran McVarnock [10(3)-0-1] – Super Featherweight

81 (80) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

82 (81) – Randal Barlow [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

83 (61) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight

84 (82) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

85 (78) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

86 (73) – Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

87 (84) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

88 (86) – Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

89 (83) – Aiden Metcalfe [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

90 (88) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight

91 (90) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight

92 (93) – James Power [5(4)-0] – Lightweight*

93 (91) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

94 (94) – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight

95 (97) – Matthew Tinker [3(3)-0] – Light Heavyweight

96 (89) – Stephen Webb [1(0)-1(1)] – Lightweight

97 (95) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight

98 (96) – Jamie Douglas [1(1)-0] – Super Featherweight

99 (98) – Nathan Watson [1(1)-0] – Welterweight

100 (99) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

101 (100) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

102 (101) – Joe Ward [0-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight

103 (102) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight

104 (103) – Oisin O’Donovan [0-1(0)] – Cruiserweight

105 (92) – Alec Bazza [0-47(8)-3] – Light Welterweight

* = Full record not on BoxRec

WOMEN’S

1 (1) – Katie Taylor [16(6)-0] – Lightweight

2 (4) – Lynn Harvey [5(4)-2(1)] – Minnimumweight

3 (5) – Katelynn Phelan [3(0)-0] – Welterweight

4 (3) – Cathy McAleer [3(1)-0] – Super Flyweight

5 (2) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight