The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (February 2021 Update)
The new year has started, boxing is back, and there has been tinkering to the algorithm.
So that means an update in the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com for the first time since last September.
–
Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of February 24th 2021.
Boxers are automatically removed from rankings following 18 months of inactivity.
–
September 2020 rankings in brackets
RE = Re-Entry
NE = New Entry
MEN’S
1 (1) – Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] – Super Featherweight
2 (3) – James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)] – Lightweight
3 (2) – Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
4 (4) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight
5 (5) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight
6 (9) – Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] – Super Bantamweight
7 (7) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight
8 (13) – Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight
9 (15) – Jono Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight
10 (10) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight
11 (21) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-2(0)] – Super Bantamweight
12 (8) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] – Middleweight
13 (14) – Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] – Welterweight
14 (6) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-2(2)] – Super Bantamweight
15 (12) – Sean McComb [11(5)-1(1)] – Lightweight
16 (16) – Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
17 (19) – Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] – Light Middleweight
18 (17) – Gary Cully [11(5)-0] – Lightweight
19 (18) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight
20 (24) – Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Middleweight
21 (28) – Rohan Daté [12(9)-0-1] – Welterweight
22 (22) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight
23 (23) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight
24 (47) – Paddy Donovan [4(3)-0] – Welterweight
25 (27) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight
26 (35) – Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] – Middleweight
27 (33) – Eric Donovan [12(7)-1(1)] – Featherweight
28 (32) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight
29 (26) – Steven Ward [13(4)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
30 (31) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight
31 (25) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1] – Middleweight
32 (36) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight
33 (29) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-2(2)-1] – Heavyweight
34 (30) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight
35 (45) – Dylan Moran [16(7)-1(1)] – Welterweight*
36 (41) – Pierce O’Leary [6(2)-0] – Light Welterweight
37 (44) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight
38 (39) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight
39 (42) – Aaron McKenna [11(7)-0] – Light Middleweight
40 (37) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] – Light Welterweight
41 (68) – Stevie McKenna [7(7)-0] – Light Welterweight
42 (43) – Victor Rabei [10(3)-0] – Light Welterweight*
43 (46) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight
44 (49) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight
45 (50) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight
46 (51) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight
47 (NE) – Tony Browne [3(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
48 (63) – Mick Hennessy Jr [5(0)-1(0)-1] – Middleweight
49 (64) – Vladimir Belujsky [12(9)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*
50 (59) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight
51 (58) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight
52 (NE) – Tiernan Bradley [3(2)-0] – Light Welterweight*
53 (78) – James McGivern [2(0)-0] – Super Featherweight
54 (62) – Fearghus Quinn [2(0)-0] – Middleweight
55 (60) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight
56 (65) – Ryan O’Rourke [5(0)-0] – Light Welterweight*
57 (53) – Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
58 (NE) Paul McCullagh [1(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight
59 (54) – Liam Gaynor [5(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight
60 (69) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight
61 (77) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
62 (71) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Super FeatherweightFeatherweight
63 (84) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
64 (57) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight
65 (76) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight
66 (83) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight
67 (81) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight
68 (NE) – Brett McGinty [1(0)-0] – Middleweight
69 (70) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight
70 (79) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight
71 (73) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
72 (85) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
73 (87) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight
74 (NE) – John Cooney [2(0)-0] – Lightweight
75 (90) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight
76 (102) – Joe Ward [2(2)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight
77 (95) – Matthew Tinker [5(4)-0] – Light Heavyweight
78 (91) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight
79 (93) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight
80 (94) – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight
81 (100) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
82 (92) – James Power [5(4)-0] – Lightweight*
83 (97) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight
84 (99) – Nathan Watson [2(1)-0] – Welterweight
85 (101) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight
86 (103) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight
87 (NE) – Krzysztof Dlugosz [1(0)-0] – Light Heavyweight*
88 (NE) – Aaron O’Reilly [0-1(0)] – Light Welterweight*
* = Full record not on BoxRec
**Paul Hyland Jr has been removed from BoxRec rankings due to his recent win in Poland not yet being added to the website
WOMEN’S
1 (1) – Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] – Lightweight
3 (3) – Katelynn Phelan [4(1)-0] – Welterweight
4 (4) – Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1(0)] – Super Flyweight
5 (5) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight