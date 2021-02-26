The Irish Pound-for-Pound Rankings according to BoxRec (February 2021 Update)

The new year has started, boxing is back, and there has been tinkering to the algorithm.

So that means an update in the Irish Pound-for-Pound rankings according to BoxRec.com for the first time since last September.

–

Rankings are based solely on the popular website’s computerised system and are correct as of February 24th 2021.

Boxers are automatically removed from rankings following 18 months of inactivity.

–

September 2020 rankings in brackets

RE = Re-Entry

NE = New Entry

MEN’S

1 (1) – Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] – Super Featherweight

2 (3) – James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)] – Lightweight

3 (2) – Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

4 (4) – Dennis Hogan [28(7)-3(1)-1] – Light Middleweight

5 (5) – Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

6 (9) – Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] – Super Bantamweight

7 (7) – Gary O’Sullivan [29(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight

8 (13) – Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight

9 (15) – Jono Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight

10 (10) – Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] – Middleweight

11 (21) – TJ Doheny [22(16)-2(0)] – Super Bantamweight

12 (8) – Luke Keeler [17(5)-3(2)-1] – Middleweight

13 (14) – Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] – Welterweight

14 (6) – David Oliver Joyce [12(9)-2(2)] – Super Bantamweight

15 (12) – Sean McComb [11(5)-1(1)] – Lightweight

16 (16) – Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

17 (19) – Steven Donnelly [9(4)-0] – Light Middleweight

18 (17) – Gary Cully [11(5)-0] – Lightweight

19 (18) – Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(0)] – Featherweight

20 (24) – Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] – Super Middleweight

21 (28) – Rohan Daté [12(9)-0-1] – Welterweight

22 (22) – Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] – Middleweight

23 (23) – Connor Coyle [12(5)-0] – Middleweight

24 (47) – Paddy Donovan [4(3)-0] – Welterweight

25 (27) – John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] – Super Featherweight

26 (35) – Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] – Middleweight

27 (33) – Eric Donovan [12(7)-1(1)] – Featherweight

28 (32) – Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] – Super Featherweight

29 (26) – Steven Ward [13(4)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

30 (31) – Noel Murphy [14(2)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

31 (25) – Alfredo Meli [17(5)-1(1)-1] – Middleweight

32 (36) – Craig O’Brien [11(2)-2(1)] – Light Middleweight

33 (29) – Niall Kennedy [13(8)-2(2)-1] – Heavyweight

34 (30) – Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] – Light Heavyweight

35 (45) – Dylan Moran [16(7)-1(1)] – Welterweight*

36 (41) – Pierce O’Leary [6(2)-0] – Light Welterweight

37 (44) – Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] – Lightweight

38 (39) – John O’Donnell [33(11)-3(2)] – Welterweight

39 (42) – Aaron McKenna [11(7)-0] – Light Middleweight

40 (37) – Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] – Light Welterweight

41 (68) – Stevie McKenna [7(7)-0] – Light Welterweight

42 (43) – Victor Rabei [10(3)-0] – Light Welterweight*

43 (46) – Jay Byrne [9(2)-8(2)] – Light Middleweight

44 (49) – Stephen McAfee [6(3)-1(1)-1] – Super Featherweight

45 (50) – Dylan McDonagh [4(1)-3(0)] – Bantamweight

46 (51) – Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] – Light Middleweight

47 (NE) – Tony Browne [3(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

48 (63) – Mick Hennessy Jr [5(0)-1(0)-1] – Middleweight

49 (64) – Vladimir Belujsky [12(9)-3(1)-1] – Super Middleweight*

50 (59) – Julio Cesar [3(2)-4(3)] – Super Middleweight

51 (58) – Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] – Super Middleweight

52 (NE) – Tiernan Bradley [3(2)-0] – Light Welterweight*

53 (78) – James McGivern [2(0)-0] – Super Featherweight

54 (62) – Fearghus Quinn [2(0)-0] – Middleweight

55 (60) – Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] – Light Middleweight

56 (65) – Ryan O’Rourke [5(0)-0] – Light Welterweight*

57 (53) – Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

58 (NE) Paul McCullagh [1(1)-0] – Light Heavyweight

59 (54) – Liam Gaynor [5(0)-1(0)] – Featherweight

60 (69) – Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] – Light Welterweight

61 (77) – Ruairi Dalton [2(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

62 (71) – Callum Bradley [4(0)-0] – Super FeatherweightFeatherweight

63 (84) – Aaron Gethins [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

64 (57) – Owen O’Neill [4(0)-0] – Welterweight

65 (76) – Sean Duffy [3(1)-0] – Lightweight

66 (83) – Lee Reeves [4(3)-1(0)] – Welterweight

67 (81) – Sam Carroll [3(0)-0] – Super Bantamweight

68 (NE) – Brett McGinty [1(0)-0] – Middleweight

69 (70) – Paddy Nevin [3(0)-0] – Heavyweight

70 (79) – Dee Sullivan [2(0)-1(1)] – Cruiserweight

71 (73) – John Joyce [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

72 (85) – Tony McGlynn [2(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

73 (87) – James Lynch [1(0)-0] – Light Middleweight

74 (NE) – John Cooney [2(0)-0] – Lightweight

75 (90) – Wayne Kenny [1(0)-0] – Lightweight

76 (102) – Joe Ward [2(2)-1(1)] – Light Heavyweight

77 (95) – Matthew Tinker [5(4)-0] – Light Heavyweight

78 (91) – Terry Maughan [10(0)-8(6)-3] – Light Middleweight

79 (93) – Kelvin McDonald [2(0)-1(1)] – Super Featherweight

80 (94) – Conor Quinn [2(2)-0] – Bantamweight

81 (100) – Conor Doherty [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

82 (92) – James Power [5(4)-0] – Lightweight*

83 (97) – Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] – Cruiserweight

84 (99) – Nathan Watson [2(1)-0] – Welterweight

85 (101) – Rhys Moran [1(0)-0] – Super Middleweight

86 (103) – Staz Tomasevski [1(0)-1(0)] – Cruiserweight

87 (NE) – Krzysztof Dlugosz [1(0)-0] – Light Heavyweight*

88 (NE) – Aaron O’Reilly [0-1(0)] – Light Welterweight*

* = Full record not on BoxRec

**Paul Hyland Jr has been removed from BoxRec rankings due to his recent win in Poland not yet being added to the website

WOMEN’S

1 (1) – Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] – Lightweight

3 (3) – Katelynn Phelan [4(1)-0] – Welterweight

4 (4) – Cathy McAleer [4(1)-1(0)] – Super Flyweight

5 (5) – Siobhán O’Leary [3(2)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight