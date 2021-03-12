‘The Diva’ has x-factor – Gary Cully confident he will become a star

Irish Boxing’s ‘Diva’ quite fittingly claims he has the x-factor.

Gary Cully [11(5)-0] feels he has star quality and says it is his destiny to reach the very top of the sport.

Undefeated Cully faces off against Viktor Kotochigov [12(5)-1(0)] at the University of Bolton Stadium in a vacant WBO European ranking title fight..

It sees the 25-year-old look to take the next step in his professional career, and he’s opened up on how confident he is of being successful.

“I feel like I’ve got something that people don’t have, and that you don’t get very often. I can’t explain what it is, I’ve just something different. I’ve got the x-factor,” Cully said before predicting a career-best performance tonight.

“I just feel like I’ve been born to do this. I’m excited to be tested and challenged this weekend, and as the level of opponents step up, you’ll see better performances for me.”

Although he has faith in his talent and despite the fact his ring monkier suggests otherwise, Cully is renowned as one of the hardest training fighters on the island.

The focused southpaw revealed the reason behind his dedication is a belief the fight is all but won outside the ring.

“99% of your performance is done in preparation, and I’ve prepared properly for this. I don’t see anything stopping me. Since this time last year I have been working hard and I have improved a lot,” he adds before stating his desire to win another trinket.

“I always said that in my career I would win the Irish title, the European title and then the world title, so I’m excited to win this WBO European title and have it on my mantlepiece for a few years.”