The 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

At last, 2020 is nearly over.

No more Irish boxers are set for action this year which means it’s time for awards season.

We have run the Irish-Boxing Awards since 2016 and a pandemic wasn’t going to stop us this year.

As you can understand, some categories are not feasible this year so it is a stripped back selection but we will still have EIGHT categories for you are readers to decide on.

These categories are:

Comeback of the Year The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year Breakthrough of the Year The John Duddy Fight of the Year The Andy Lee KO of the Year The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

Each category will have five nominees and they will be released one by one on the site with accompanying polls.

The first four categories will go live tomorrow [Tuesday 22nd] and the second four go out on Wednesday [23rd]. Voting will then be open until next Wednesday [30th], with the winners announced on New Year’s Eve [Thursday 31st].

Our own personal picks for each category will be discussed at length on next Monday’s Irish-Boxing Insiders podcast (Make sure you’re signed up here).

It’s a bit of fun so good luck to everyone involved and thank you for your support this year especially.