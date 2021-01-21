Thai Boxing – Nomadic teen James Power relocates to Thailand to train in famous Muay Thai gym

Nomadic pro boxing teen James Power [5(3)-0] has packed his suitcase once again, as he ventures to another exotic destination tomorrow.

The Cork youngster jets off to Thailand and the holiday island of Phuket to put in some serious work.

Power is going to train out of respected MMA gym Tiger Muay Thai, the home of UFC world champion Petr Yan among other mixed martial artists of note.

Former Irish title challenger and Donegal native John Hutchinson lives in Phuket and is a major part of the gym. ‘The Buncrana Banger’ will put the Sheer Sports managed baby faced puncher through his training paces and told Irish-boxing.com he can secure Power some fights over a proposed six months stay.

Speaking on social media Power confirmed:

“Tomorrow, I fly out to Thailand to join one of the top combat gyms in the world. This is a massive opportunity and it’s one that I am very grateful to receive.

“While I’m there, I will work with some world-class coaches, one of which is John Hutchinson, coach to multiple World Champions in the UFC and ONE championship, alongside some incredible fighters from all over the world. What John and his team have achieved speaks for itself. To learn from them will be an honour and I can’t wait to get started. It’s finally time for us to get back to work!”

It’s the not first time super featherweight finds himself on the road. Power made his debut as a 17-year-old in Mexico, done his Oral Irish Leaving Cert exam just hours after returning home from a fight in Malta and was based in LA before the pandemic struck.

The Macroom 19-year-old fought four times before completing his Leaving Cert, but has just fought once since. Covid severely slowed down his progress and it’s believed he heads to South East Asia to return to full time training under the guidance of a hard working coach and in a hard working environment.

Irish-boxing.com understands the move is temporary and America is still the ideal destination for the young and motivated talent.