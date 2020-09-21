Team Dylan Moran hit back at claims they turned down German fight offer

Team Dylan Moran [14(6)-1(1)] have rejected claims they were offered the chance to fight Deniz Ilbay [22(10)-2(0)] in Germany this October.

The German yesterday told Irish-boxing.com that the Waterford native was offered the chance to settle the growing grudge on October 31 only to turn down a fight offer.

“Moran was offered the fight, but didn’t take it. He cancelled the fight, we will continue to make out way to the top without him,” Ilbay told Irish-boxing.com.

Those claims have been refuted by Team Moran. According to advisor Conor Slater of Slater’s Sports Management revealed no offer has been made, indeed he claims there was no contact with regard to the fight.

“The fight was never offered. Not even mentioned to him,” Slater told Irish-boxing.com.



“He was offered to have a six or eight rounder on a different show in Germany in same weekend, but he didn’t want to do that as he’s fighting in Poland two weeks before.”



Slater claims Moran still wants the fight and believes Ilbay and co are trying to ensure an inevitable meeting happens on their terms.

“He still wants the Ilbay fight, but I think they are just using Dylan’s name to secure themselves a big fight and get Dylan on short notice.”



Ilbay aside Moran, who was recently left in promotional limbo when PGP Boxing went bust, has German plans and it appears a German link up will be confirmed soon.

“Dylan is looking to get back over to Germany permanently and when he is he knows he’s going to fight Llbay. But as of now, he hasn’t been offered that fight.”

The German and Waterford welterweight were set to trade leather in April for a ranking title only for the pandemic to force a postponement.

Both fighters continued to build the fight over the lockdown and whet fan appetite with some entertaining verbal sparring.

It was hoped an Autumn fight would be agreed and the cross roads fight would be rescheduled after both had August warm up fights.

However when Moran’s promoters PGP pulled out of boxing out of the blue the 25-year-old prospect seemed to be dumped into fight limbo.