Team Crocker have British champ Chris Jenkins in their sights

Lewis Crocker [12(7)-0] could be just one win away from securing a shot at experienced British welterweight champion Chris Jenkins according to Jamie Conlan.

‘The Croc’ made everyone sit up and take note with a sensational step up stoppage victory over former Southern Area champion Louis Greene during lockdown and proved he is close to being domestic title ready according to his manager.

It seems the big punching Dee Walsh trained Belfast fighter has another step up in the pipeline for later this year and once that is the way the British title will become the target.

“If I could get the Jenkins fight for Lewis next year that would be great. We know what we want next for him and while it will be seen as a step up for him we’re very confident it will be someone he can deal with,” said Conlan when speaking to David Kelly in the Sunday Life.

Last time out a fighter long since heralded as a prospect to look out for performed on a platform that allowed him to show that potential to a wider audience.

According to Conlan some of those that were impressed included some promoters of note.

“Honestly, straight after his win over Greene I had loads of messages from managers and coaches and promoters like Eddie Hearn. Eddie has guys like Conor Benn among others who down the line would be great fights for Lewis – the options for Lewis are really opening now.

“Sky television want big-punching, exciting fighters and Lewis has exploded into that category with the way he beat Greene. It’s up to us now to make the right fight by the end of the year so that he is in a position to really take off in 2021.”