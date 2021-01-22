Taylor McGoldrick argues beating ‘wee schoolboy’ Kevin Cronin ‘does nothing’ for his career

Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] doesn’t see the value in defeating ‘schoolboy’ Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0].

Both fighters have been name dropping each other across media platforms of late and interest in a light heavyweight meeting has increased as a result.

Tyrone’s McGoldrick was previously very keen, but when speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week cooled his interest somewhat.

The 26-year-old doesn’t think the Kerry fighter brings anything noteworthy to the table to make it a tempting proposition as of yet.

He admits adding a title to the mix may change that, but for now he see’s it as a routine win of little value.

“I don’t know when it comes to that fight. Beating Kevin does nothing for me at the moment. It’s a bigger fight for him, he wants to be on bigger shows and to make a name for himself by beating an MTK prospect. What does he offer me? The only way I would fight him if it was for a title, but until then I think there’s no point talking about it.”

McGoldrick believes if the fight does get made his hand will be raised come the final bell.

“I don’t blame him for looking for the fight , particularly after my last performance. What he has to understand is the real Taylor, me at my best, would make a wee school boy out of him. I would win and win big. Getting the call to fight me is not like getting the call to get a kitten out of a tree, its more like getting called to a blaze. He will experience what it’s like to be in a war.”

The Daniel Anderson trained fighter hasn’t been in the ring since 2019, when he suffered shock knockout defeat to Gennadi Stserbin, a Latvian journeyman that trades leather with Tony Browne in Belgium this weekend.

McGoldrick has since put some personal issues behind him and is keen to get the boxing ball rolling again.

“I’m keeping well I’m training away. I am hoping something pops up soon. I really want to get back in the ring now I’ve a clear head. I want to push on.”