Taxi for Reeves – Limerick fighter scores second Columbian KO hours before boarding a plane home

Jet setting Lee Reeves [7(6)-1(0)] made it back-to-back Columbian knockout wins just hours before he boarded a plane for Ireland.

The Limerick fighter squeezed in a second victory in five days this afternoon with the taxi to take him to the airport parked outside the venue.

The 26-year-old stopped Jonathan Moran in less than a round on Saturday to return to winning ways and put his sole career defeat behind.

However, unhappy with the level of the workout and lack of test provided he agreed to a second fight in South America.

The southpaw’s opponent proved somewhat stiffer this time around and took him into round two, where he was stopped as Reeves made it six stoppage wins from seven victories.

Reeves confirmed he registered the victory online this evening.

“Just finished my second fight here in Columbia and can finally begin to relax. I stopped a really game opponent who came to fight in the second round. Then got straight into a taxi and left. I won’t realise how mad this experience has been until I am back in my bed in Limerick and think about it ! But until then we keep moving forward , we stay positive , and we keep working towards bigger and better.”