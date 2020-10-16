Talks under way – Massive Katie Taylor Cris Cyborg cross code clash in the works

Talks to make a massive cross code fight between undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor and massive MMA name Cris Cyborg have already begun.

Bellator boss Scott Coker today confirmed that Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has opened ‘dialogue’ for the unique fight.

The Irish sensation will be focused on November 14 and her defence against WBA mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez for now, but negotiations re a Cyborg clash have begun.

“Yeah, I will say this. There is dialogue between Eddie Hearn and myself. I said that I’ll hit him up after the show is over, so we’ll continue talking,” Coker explained speaking after the Brazilian had submitted Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 249 on Thursday.

“Again, it’s going to be up to Cris, what she wants to do. I know she’s like, ‘It’s up to us,’ but really it’s up to her and her management to see which way they want to head. If they want to continue fighting MMA, because she’s training MMA right now.”

The Bellator boss did hint at one possible road block to the fight, admitting Cyborg may want a two fight deal, with one fight playing out in the ring under queensbury rules and the other taking place in the MMA cage.

“To me the caveat is going to be this. If they want to fight – and this may be a deal breaker – on some levels.

“Part of me feels like this – when I saw the McGregor fight against Mayweather. I felt like McGregor is not a boxer, he’s an MMA fighter. Does he do boxing? Yes.

“But is he at the level of Mayweather? No. To me, I felt like that fight worked out the way it did, but Mayweather should have fought Conor in MMA, as part of the reciprocation.

“We’ll have to work it out, but it depends what Cyborg wants to do. If Eddie Hearn wants to see who is the best female combat star, then maybe he should think about it.”

The former UFC star and current Bellator operator secured a boxing licence in 2017 and previously flirted with the idea of boxing then undefeated pound for pound star Cecelia Braekhaus.

She was also mentioned alongside Clarresa Shields, although there may be a weight discrepancy there considering the MMA fighter operates around featherweight and Shields at her lightest has been light middle.

Taylor has also been linked to UFC name Holy Holm, a former boxing world champion who named dropped the Bray fighter as far back as 2012.

The Cyborg push also seems to suggest Matchroom have put a massive clash with Amanda Serrano on the back burner.