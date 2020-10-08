Surprise return for Paul Hyland Jr this weekend

Paul Hyland [20(7)-2(2)] returns to the ring as early as this weekend.

The recent European and British lightweight challenger is a late addition to the Irish-stacked Polish card set for Saturday night.

Hyland fights for the first time in over a year on the ‘Carpe Diem’ card that includes six other Irish fighters.

‘Hylo’ was last seen in the ring giving a typically brave performance against European champion Francesco Patera in June of 2019.

The 30-year-old Belfast fighter was to return in April against former world title challenger Terry Flanagan before the pandemic put paid to that Ulster Hall card.

The popular Belfast fighter now looks to get back to winning ways away from home on Saturday.

Hyland will face Polish veteran Krsysztof Rogowski [10(5)-32(19)] over six rounds.

No stranger to Irish opposition, Rogowski has been beaten by Niall O’Connor, Aiden Metcalfe, Liam Gaynor, Eric Donovan, and Willie Casey. Before this the 40-year-old was a top amateur, winning EU bronze and holding an oft-referenced win over Carl Frampton.

He joins the likes of debutants Tony Browne, Tiernan Bradley and Aaron O’Reilly as well as Dylan Moran, Victor Rabei and Ryan O’Rourke on the card.

Allan Phelan and Vladimir Belujsky were both also set to appear, but pulled out this week. Cork’s Belujsky for personal reasons and Phelan because he he accepted an offer to fight an undefeated Spanish prospect next month.