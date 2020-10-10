‘Super Fly’ ready to take flight – Tony Browne ready to impress tonight

Tony Browne starts a new chapter tonight as he enters the paid ranks in somewhat strange circumstances.

The now former standout amateur competes on an Irish stacked card in Poland alongside O’Rourke’s gym stablemates Ryan O’Rourke, Tiernan Bradley, Aaron O’Reilly and Victor Rabei.

Although he feels like he should have ditched the vest and turned over sooner, Browne looks to impress and shine tonight on a bill stacked with talent.

Not ideal circumstances for any fighter making their professional debuts this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Browne insists he feels really good heading into his paid bow: “I’m looking forward to it, I cant wait to get back in there and compete but I’ve had a really good camp and had some top-class sparring with some of the best Irish pros on the scene.

“I’ve done some great work with my coach Steven and I’ve become a real student of the game in the past few months I’ve spent learning my craft and I’ve been improving the whole time and I’ve also been working with Declan Gilmore for my nutrition and the weight cuts been very comfortable for me so I’m feeling really good heading into this fight.”

Known for his boxing IQ in the amateurs here’s what he had to say to fight fans on what to expect to see from him: “I think on Saturday you’re going to see a classic boxer/fighter, I’ve been working on different aspects of my game in training recently and on Saturday you can expect to see a calm, composed performance but also provide calculated attacks when the opportunities there”.

Due to the state of the world at the moment and the lack of fight dates for boxers, they will take anything they can get and Tony feels no different, he speaks about making his debut in Poland and the original plans for his debut: “Obviously I was meant to make my debut in the States with my promoters Star Boxing, but due to the current situation globally that wasn’t a possibility but it makes no difference to me where I fight. I’m considering myself lucky just to have a fight date and getting to compete with the current situation, so honestly it would matte to me where I fight.

“It’s unfortunate the fact that I cant bring my fans to the fight because I’d be looking to sell a good few tickets. I think I would bring a big crowd to any of my fights so I look forward to when that is an option again but for now, I am just happy to be getting in there and competing”.

Tony goes by the nickname ‘Superfly’ he explains to us the origin of the name and where it came from: ” I am a big fan of soul music and all music from the ’70s, whenever I’m sparring or in the gym I always have it blaring in the background and one of my favorite albums is Superfly by Curtis Mayfield. It was actually made for a movie called Superfly but there are some great tracks on it and on Saturday I’ll be coming out to that song.”