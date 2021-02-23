‘Summer would destroy Katelynn what’s her name in two rounds’ – Ramos pushing for Phelan v Lynn on possible Taylor vs McCaskill undercard

Jessica McCaskill’s coach and manager, Rick Ramos believes Katelynn Phelan should stay at welterweight and build toward a fight with one of his prospects rather than move down scales.

Ramos has been doing his part to sell the idea of the fast-rising Irish prospect versus one of his stable, Summer Lynn.

Indeed, Ramos believes it’s the ideal fit for the undercard of a possible Katie Taylor vs Jessica McCaskill undercard, a fight that looks likely for this Summer if ‘CasKilla’ wins her undisputed welterweight title fight with Cecilia Braekhus.

The American took to social media to advocate the fight recently. He argued Phelan, who has her eyes set on moving down lightweight, the current glamour division of the female side of the sport, should remain at 147lbs as it’s population is older and not as skilled as some further down the scales.

I saw that too. Does t make sense to me. They are younger, stronger and more talent women down there. I think she would stay at 147lbs. The women are older and there is more money there. — Rick Ramos (@RickRamosBoxing) February 18, 2021

Boxing Ireland, who have already turned down a world title offer at well and above welter, are not worried and reconfirmed one of the leading lights in their stable will move down the scales, but remain open to a Lynn meeting.

I like the fight with Summer Lynn. But I would disagree that there are ‘younger and stronger’ fighters in the below weight.



We are definitely going down in weight next. If Summer can follow it can definitely be made. — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) February 18, 2021

They have late 2021 homecoming plans for the WBC World Youth Champion from Kildare, who fights in Luxembourg next month, but would be more than open to a Lynn fight on a potentially massive Taylor McCaskill card.

This fight will make more sense on the undercard of McCaskillTaylor2 🇮🇪 vs 🇺🇸 — Rick Ramos (@RickRamosBoxing) February 18, 2021

Sounds good. If Queen @KatieTaylor commands that it should happen it then her subjects will obey. 👑 #QueenKatieTheFirst 🇮🇪 — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) February 18, 2021

Speaking on his podcast, Ramos claimed Lynn would destroy, Phelan in two rounds and billed it as a possible fight for a Matchroom contract.