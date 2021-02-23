Headline News News Pro News 

‘Summer would destroy Katelynn what’s her name in two rounds’ – Ramos pushing for Phelan v Lynn on possible Taylor vs McCaskill undercard

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Jessica McCaskill’s coach and manager, Rick Ramos believes Katelynn Phelan should stay at welterweight and build toward a fight with one of his prospects rather than move down scales.

Ramos has been doing his part to sell the idea of the fast-rising Irish prospect versus one of his stable, Summer Lynn.

Indeed, Ramos believes it’s the ideal fit for the undercard of a possible Katie Taylor vs Jessica McCaskill undercard, a fight that looks likely for this Summer if ‘CasKilla’ wins her undisputed welterweight title fight with Cecilia Braekhus.

The American took to social media to advocate the fight recently. He argued Phelan, who has her eyes set on moving down lightweight, the current glamour division of the female side of the sport, should remain at 147lbs as it’s population is older and not as skilled as some further down the scales.

Boxing Ireland, who have already turned down a world title offer at well and above welter, are not worried and reconfirmed one of the leading lights in their stable will move down the scales, but remain open to a Lynn meeting.

They have late 2021 homecoming plans for the WBC World Youth Champion from Kildare, who fights in Luxembourg next month, but would be more than open to a Lynn fight on a potentially massive Taylor McCaskill card.

Speaking on his podcast, Ramos claimed Lynn would destroy, Phelan in two rounds and billed it as a possible fight for a Matchroom contract.

