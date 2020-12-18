Seven for Stevie – McKenna scores yet another KO

Stevie McKenna made it seventh heaven tonight in England as he increased his perfect professional record to 7-0 – all within the distance.

The Smithborough light welter scored a third round stoppage of tough journeyman Des Newton on the latest Hennessy Promotions card in Redditch.

The rapidly-rising Monaghan man only fought last Friday when he toasted his promotional deal with Mick Hennessy by scoring a punishing fifth-round stoppage over the insanely-tough MJ Hall. Returning to the Fly By Nite Rehearsal Studios, McKenna was pitted with Newton who Irish fans might have remembered from his one-round loss to Paddy Donovan during the Summer.

The middle McKenna brother took a couple of rounds longer but was always in control and eventually took Newton out with a huge right hand just before the midway point of the bout.

It was another few rounds banked for ‘The Hitman’ while still scoring the stoppage and setting himself up for a big 2021.

McKenna moves to 7(7)-0 and will look to move into headline contests with his impressive record in the new year while the outgunned Newton drops to 8(2)-18(3).