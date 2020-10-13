Headline News News Pro News 

Stevenson claims he’d ‘beat the sh-t out of Frampton’

Jonny Stapleton ,

Shakur Stevenson [14(8)-0] believes he would be too good for Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] and went as far as to say he would ‘beat the sh-t’ out of the Belfast fighter.

The Rio Olympian, who looked a natural fight for Michael Conlan when he initially turned over, is now a potential future Frampton foe.

The WBO super featherweight mandatory challenger seems to have stood aside to allow ‘The Jackal’ challenge world champion Jamel Herring, after the governing body ordered the winner to defend against Stevenson within 90 days.

So, if Frampton was to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion by defeating ‘Semper Fi’ either side of Christmas, he would have to defend against his fellow Top Rank promoted super featherweight or vacate.

If they were to meet, 23-year-old ‘Fearless’ believes he would score a knockout victory.

“I think that I would beat the sh-t out of Frampton,” Stevenson told Boxingscene.

“I think that I would kill Frampton. I think that I’d end up stopping him in under about seven rounds. I think that Frampton is a good fighter. I respect him. But I think that it’s levels and I’m on a whole different level. I’m young, I’m fast, I’m strong, I’m sharp, I’m smart. I think that I’m Frampton’s worst nightmare if we ever got in the ring.”

Frampton’s focus for now will be on Herring, the WBO super featherweight title and history.

The American last night took to social media to reveal he would still be happy to travel to fight the Jamie Moore-trained fighter.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]