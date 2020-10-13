Stevenson claims he’d ‘beat the sh-t out of Frampton’

Shakur Stevenson [14(8)-0] believes he would be too good for Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)] and went as far as to say he would ‘beat the sh-t’ out of the Belfast fighter.

The Rio Olympian, who looked a natural fight for Michael Conlan when he initially turned over, is now a potential future Frampton foe.

The WBO super featherweight mandatory challenger seems to have stood aside to allow ‘The Jackal’ challenge world champion Jamel Herring, after the governing body ordered the winner to defend against Stevenson within 90 days.

So, if Frampton was to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion by defeating ‘Semper Fi’ either side of Christmas, he would have to defend against his fellow Top Rank promoted super featherweight or vacate.

If they were to meet, 23-year-old ‘Fearless’ believes he would score a knockout victory.

“I think that I would beat the sh-t out of Frampton,” Stevenson told Boxingscene.

“I think that I would kill Frampton. I think that I’d end up stopping him in under about seven rounds. I think that Frampton is a good fighter. I respect him. But I think that it’s levels and I’m on a whole different level. I’m young, I’m fast, I’m strong, I’m sharp, I’m smart. I think that I’m Frampton’s worst nightmare if we ever got in the ring.”

Frampton’s focus for now will be on Herring, the WBO super featherweight title and history.

The American last night took to social media to reveal he would still be happy to travel to fight the Jamie Moore-trained fighter.

I’ll be more than willing to face off in either, the UK 🇬🇧 or US 🇺🇸. Just figure out a way for the PEOPLE to attend. Stay tuned… 🥊 @BomacBrian @WildCardKing @MTKGlobal @trboxing — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 12, 2020