Steven Ward vs Strong Man Hafthor Bjornsson moved to Dubai

The exhibition bout between Steven Ward and strongman Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson will now take place in Dubai next week.

The fight was originally due to take place in Iceland, but due the current COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, the location has switched and it will be held at Conrad Dubai.

Viewers will be able to watch the fight on January 16 via coresports.world (exact time to be confirmed), as Bjornsson prepares for his upcoming grudge match with fellow strongman Eddie Hall.

Bjornsson and Hall are set to square off later this year in a fight being dubbed as ‘The Heaviest Boxing Match in History’ – with the man known as ‘the Mountain’ getting some rounds under his belt by getting into the ring for an exhibition with former WBO European champion Ward.

Speaking with regard to the clash Ward said recently:

I’m looking forward to doing something new. I’ve never been in the ring with someone this size, so it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

“Initially it was just going to be some sparring and I was going to help him out with that technical aspect, but it’s escalated from there and the next thing we know I’m doing an exhibition with the former World’s Strongest Man!

“I have seen him in the gym twice and he was hitting the bag and moving well for being such a big guy. I didn’t expect him to move as well as he did, but he told me he was a professional basketball player at one point, so that explains why he’s got some good agility.

“Training for this has been different. It’s 3 x 3 minute rounds so it hasn’t been the way it normally would be for a camp, but I’ve been able to eat a bit more and enjoy training a bit more, so I’m looking forward to it.”