Steven Ward targets 2020 British title shot

Steven Ward [13(4)-1(1)] has set his sights on a 2020 British title shot.

‘The Quiet Man’ moved up to 200lbs on Wednesday night, cruising to a cruiserweight debut win over former heavyweight Jone Volau.

The former WBO European light heavyweight ranking title holder doesn’t feel the need to feel his way into the weight and has targeted British title success before the year is out.

“I’d love to fight for a British title before the end of the year. I have the ability,” Ward said post Wednesday’s win.

The domestic 200lbs scene is an interesting one. Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy will fight for the European title next month, Richard Riakporhe, who holds a win over McCarthy holds the British title, former Irish champion Luke Watkins is in the mix as are the likes of Chris Billam-Smith, Jack Massey and Sam Hyde.

Now he holds an official cruiserweight win Ward will be hopeful in can add his name to the mix.

Reflecting on what was a composed performance he added: “He was a tough lad but I felt really good in there. I wasn’t going in there to stop him. I’ve put 25 pounds on since my last fight so it’s a big jump. I just went in there and did what Nigel [Travis] and Jamie [Moore] told me to do,” he continued before revealing how hard it was to tip the scales at 175lbs.

“I don’t know how I made light-heavyweight. It was just sheer dedication and good people around me.”