Stay tuned – Dylan Moran nearly ready to announce big plans

Having unleashed the frustration of a difficult summer on Isreal Munoz last weekend, Dylan Moran [14(6)-1(1)] is readying himself to make a big announcement.

The Waterford native is back in a positive frame of mind telling Irish-boxing.com he has big plans in the pipeline and big news he will announce soon.

“I’m in a great position and very grateful for to Conor Slater for keeping me busy while I’m waiting for the business side of things to be sorted

“When that’s done I’ll be grabbing my bag and gone again. We have big plans and I’ll be able to announce them soon.”

It’s another turn around for fighter, who had a lucrative promotional contract with PGP Boxing terminated out of the blue over the summer, as the company went bust.

The welterweight, who was also once signed to Star Boxing stateside, admitted that news led to a difficult few months.

Indeed, he only agreed to fight in Spain last weekend to stop him feeling sorry for himself at home.

Speaking after his 14th career win, ‘The Real Deal’ revealed it felt good to hit out after a period of frustration.

“It was great fight. I really enjoyed it. I had a load frustration I needed to offload and it done just that.”

With just two weeks training under his belt the Waterford fighter probably wasn’t at his sharpest last Friday. He certainly didn’t look as slick as usual and traded a lot with the tough Spaniard. The aforementioned frustration may have played a part in that, although Moran claims it was a deliberate tactic.

“Considering the lack of training I had and situation I thought I boxed well. I got involved in a fight with him because I wanted to, it’s the part of boxing I love and it’s where you’ll see the best Dylan Moran. When I get that action on TV screens the people are going to love it too,” he adds before echoing Victor Rabei’s claims with regard to the Spanish experience.

“Overall it was a great trip. Spain was unreal. The training out there beforehand was great and it’s living the dream again. Massive thanks to Conor Slater for making it happen at a time when the boxing world has stood still for most, he’s making it work.”